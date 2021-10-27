Norfolk Second World War cadet dies aged 97

Published: 11:45 AM October 27, 2021

Annual dining-in night of the 42F (King's Lynn) Squadron, Air Training Corps, at the King's Lynn Town Hall, on February 3, 2006. Daphne Cole pictured with Tony Williamson - Credit: ARCHANT

One of Norfolk’s oldest Second World War cadets has died at the age of 97.

Anthony 'Tony' Williamson was the last known member of the 42 Founder (King’s Lynn) Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

Born in King’s Lynn on January 2, 1924, like so many of his peers he was eager to help the war effort.

He joined the 42 Founder Squadron, Air Defence Cadet Corps (ADCC), on November 6, 1939, aged 15.

A dedicated cadet, he climbed the promotion ladder reaching the rank of Cadet Flight Sergeant by July 1942. On October 19 during the same year, his time with the cadets ended when he left for active service in the Royal Air Force.

Leading aircraftsman Williamson was discharged from war duties in 1946, returning to civilian life back in King’s Lynn.

His affection for his time as a cadet in the ADCC, and its successor at the Air Training Corps from 1941, saw Mr Williamson return to his old cadet squadron during the late 1950s – this time as a member of its civilian welfare committee. Mr Williamson was eventually elected as the committee’s chairman, and would remain in that post for many years.

In January 2004, on reaching his 80th birthday, he retired from the committee after 45 years of dedicated service to 42 Founder Squadron.

In his later years, he became less mobile but always found a way to attend and support the squadron’s social functions and also those of the King’s Lynn and District branch of the Royal Air Forces Association, of which he was also a steadfast member.

The last time he visited the squadron’s Loke Road headquarters was in 2012, together with other past wartime members, for the dedication of a memorial to the fourteen former 42 Founder cadets who never returned home from the Second World War.

The King's Lynn-based 42F Squadron marked the air force's 100th anniversary in 2018, after winning a £29,000 lottery grant to commemorate a century of the RAF in Norfolk.

