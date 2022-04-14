Deborah Youngs has been described as a "courageous, funny, no-nonsense, beautiful, and kind woman" following her death aged 54 - Credit: Supplied by family

The family of a woman who died aged 54 following a diagnosis of ovarian cancer has raised thousands in her memory to help others facing the same journey.

Deborah Youngs, of Fakenham, died after being given the heart-breaking news more than three years ago.

Her son, Jordan Sturman, described her condition as "a long, testing and gruesome fight".

"She took it on when many would’ve halted at the first hurdle,” he said.

“We managed to keep her with us for three extra years to make memories that we will cherish in our hearts forever.

“Without her braveness to fight on my daughter, Alba, wouldn’t have been able to have the time that she had with her nanny. For that, amongst many things, I will always be proud of my mum for.

“Right until the very end, she was fighting.”

A Just Giving page set up in her memory raised more than £4,000 in its first week. The total raised now exceeds £5,000, with even more pledged.

All proceeds raised will go towards Target Ovarian Cancer. Since 2008, the charity has funded over £1.5m in ovarian cancer research projects across the UK.

Mr Sturman added: “She was a proud, courageous, funny, no-nonsense, beautiful and kind woman that will forever live on in memory for many people.

“There isn’t a bad thing that anyone could say about her - I don’t think she had a single bad bone in her body. Anyone that met her would take an instant liking to her.”

Deborah Jane Youngs, formerly Sturman, died on January 27. She leaves behind her sons Jordan and Lewis, granddaughter Alba, parents Neville and Judith, and sister Joanne.

A private cremation took place on February 21 and was followed by a service of thanksgiving at Fakenham parish church. Individuals also gathered at The Prince of Wales stand at Fakenham Racecourse to raise a glass.

Donations are still being accepted for Target Ovarian Cancer via justgiving.com/fundraising/deborah-youngs in her memory.