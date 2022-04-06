Obituary: Pioneering farmer and former High Sheriff of Norfolk dies aged 94

Respected Norfolk farmer Richard Lombe Taylor, who was a devoted public servant and an award-winning conservationist, has died hours before his 95th birthday.

A pioneering poultry producer who also founded a pedigree dairy herd, he was a keen planter of trees at Home Farm in Starston, near Harleston.

Plantations were established to enhance the environment and hedges linked existing woodland blocks, which the family has farmed since 1815. He won Anglia Television’s Conservation Award in 1983.

The fifth-generation farmer combined his agricultural career with extensive public service, locally and at county level. A former deputy lieutenant of Norfolk, who retired in 2001, he had been High Sheriff of Norfolk in 1983.

Richard Lombe Taylor (far left) pictured in 2014 with his wife Patricia, son Julian and daughter-in-law Philippa - Credit: Archant

A founding chairman of Norfolk Rural Community Council, he was president of the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service. He served on the parish council and was its chairman for 20 years and was a churchwarden of St Margaret’s, Starston, for more than 50 years.

A former chairman of the Norfolk branch of the Country Landowners’ Association (now the Country Land and Business Association), he was also a branch president.

After serving in the Royal Navy in the aftermath of the second world war, he returned to Trinity College, Cambridge, to complete his degree in agriculture. He returned home in 1950 and bought 20 Friesians, later introducing Holstein blood into the Streamlet dairy herd. It was dispersed in 2002.

In the early 1950s while food was still rationed, he was one of the first Norfolk farmers to rear broiler chickens. In 1952, with three friends, they started Polastra Chicken in Eye, to process the birds – partly to supply the American airbases across East Anglia. Ironically, one of those early poultry buildings was only demolished earlier this year having survived almost 60 years.

Richard Gordon Lombe Taylor, who was born at Starston Place on March 9, 1927, was the only son and youngest of three.

In the summer 1940, he witnessed three RAF Hurricanes from Coltishall shoot down a Dornier, which severely damaged, circled over Harleston and crashed 80 yards from the family home, Conifer Hill. The pilot and one crew member, who were killed, were buried in the churchyard – later reburied in the German cemetery at Cannock Chase.

He went to Harrow in September 1940. As a senior boy, when aged 16, he was placed on fire-watch duties, which also involved putting out incendiary bombs. When Winston Churchill visited his old school in 1944, he was one of the senior boys invited to shake his hand.

He went up to Cambridge in 1945 but spent three days a week training as an ordinary seaman between his degree studies.

Posted to the training depot, HMS Rayleigh, he took part in the VJ (Victory over Japan) celebrations in Plymouth before further service at Rosyth and then HMS King Alfred, near Southampton. Commissioned, he later joined HMS Ossory, tasked with clearing mines, mostly British, from coastal waters.

Later, while serving in HMS Maidstone, he had to make sure that the visiting Royal party including King George VI and princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, did not fall off a companion ladder.

Returning to Cambridge in 1948, he continued his studies and obtained a 2:1 in agriculture. A keen sportsman, he won a half-blue at Eton fives and played hockey for Trinity. He played cricket for Harleston Cricket Club, scoring an undefeated 150 – a record which still stands.

In 1952, he married Patricia Barne, of Sotterley Hall. When they moved to Conifer Hill in 1962, they started opening their garden for charities including the National Gardens Scheme. Sadly, when the 1987 storm brought down at least 17 trees overnight, they were forced to stop opening their lovely garden.

In their 69 years of marriage, they shared a love of sport from skiing, curling, shooting, walking, birdwatching and sailing.

He leaves a widow, Patricia, daughter Anna, sons, Julian and Olly, nine grandchildren and six grandchildren.