The daughter of a stoic matriarch who faced her cancer journey without fear has urged others to get checked if they are worried about their health.

Cireena Read has paid tribute to her mother Muriel Nixon following her death from lung cancer at the age of 72.

Described as “a true Cromer lady”, Murial Jean (nee Rowe) was born at Long Acre in West Runton, north Norfolk, to Fred and Edna Rowe on June 3, 1950.

Her daughter, 47, said: “She gave it her all with her fight with cancer but was told her illness was terminal on October 25, 2019. We were all in shock, but my mum just accepted it.

"She started a heavy round of chemotherapy three weeks later and developed sepsis. She was told she had a 50 per cent of survival.

“I slept on the hospital floor as I did not want her to pass away alone, but she made it through and finished her chemotherapy.”

Although the cancer shrunk and remained stable, four months later a CT scan revealed it had returned.

Mrs Read added: "Despite her diagnosis, she continued to give it her all just carried on.

“Although she was once a manager in a care home, and spent all her life caring for others, it was hard for her to accept it was now her turn.

“On July 11, we were told she had just weeks left. The pain in my heart was the most terrible pain I ever felt in my life.”

Mrs Nixon was cared for at home before she died on August 7 with her husband John and son-in-law Adrian by her side.

"She was cared for by a wonderful and kind lady called Cynthia, from Norse, along with other carers four times a day.

“She showed nothing but utter bravery and I want to emphasis to other people how important it is for them to get themselves checked out if they are concerned for their health.”

Aged five, Mrs Nixon’s life was saved by the staff at Cromer Hospital after she suffered from kidney problems. She spent her working life in the care industry after finishing school at 15.

Donations to Cromer Hospital can be made in her memory via Cromer and Independent Funeral Services.