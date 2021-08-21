News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Obituaries

Tribute to former hospital worker who died after ill health

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 12:55 PM August 21, 2021   
Maureen Line once worked at the former Hales Hospital, which closed in 1990

Maureen Line once worked at the former Hales Hospital, which closed in 1990 - here it is pictured derelict in 2008 - Credit: Archant Library

The son of a popular hospital worker has paid tribute to his mother. 

Maureen Line, of Raveningham, between Loddon and Beccles, worked at the former Hales Hospital site for a number of years. 

Married to Roy William Line, who passed away from cancer 26 years ago, the couple both worked at the nearby Heckingham site on Yarmouth Road. The hospital was closed in 1990. 

Their son, Chris Line, explained how much living and working in Norfolk had meant to his mother. 

He said: “She loved living and working in Norfolk. She, and my father also, loved the people, the area they lived in and the people they worked with. 

“Hales Hospital was a small satellite hospital that cared for people with both learning difficulties and mental health problems, yet was a place of great care and commitment to its clients.” 

Mr Line, who had also worked there during the mid-1980s, described a long-lasting comradery. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorhome 'wild camping' blamed for public loo trouble on coast
  2. 2 Forget Everest - Beeston Bump is the tallest mountain in the world!
  3. 3 Two men attacked by teens 'young enough to be their grandkids'
  1. 4 Police investigate after offensive graffiti appears above Banksy artwork
  2. 5 Neighbours' anger over trading at shed after inspector's report
  3. 6 Tickets go on sale for The Flying Scotsman in Norfolk
  4. 7 Williams, Normann and City's final transfer push
  5. 8 Family's heartbreak as car damages workshop built by father and son
  6. 9 Ask the Expert: How do I keep my assets below the inheritance tax threshold?
  7. 10 Air ambulance called to suspected cardiac arrest

“The staff who worked there were generally local and work relationships were often tied with social contact.  

“The hospital, at that time, was a wonderful, friendly, and caring place to work. Both the individuals who resided there, and the staff who worked there, contributed to a wonderful and caring community. It was a pleasure to work there, with caring people of a similar purpose.”  

He added that both of his parents had “fond memories of those close friends and colleagues” that they enjoyed working with, and that they were also well remembered by those who lives they touched. 

Mrs Line died on July 28 at Lincoln County Hospital following ill health. 

Obituary
Loddon News
Beccles News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

two children under a brightly coloured umbrella on a country road in the rain

Norfolk Live

Norfolk to be hit with thunderstorms and high humidity

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A train between Norwich and London has been delayed due to a swan on the track. Picture: Sonya Brown

Norfolk Live

Person dies after being hit by train

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Ryan Holland, 32, had been driving his car on the A47 near Brundall when he was "cut up" by a van

Motorist attempted to film van driver's bad driving on A47 on phone...

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The family of a man who died in a crash on the A144 have paid tribute to him

Suffolk Live

Tributes to 'kind and caring' father who died in A144 crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon