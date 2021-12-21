Mark Everard, a founding director of Ovamill, has been described as "kind and generous" by those who knew him - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The family of a hard-working businessman has paid tribute to their “kind and generous” husband and father following his death at the age of 59.

And while Mark Everard's work ethic will remain at the heart of the construction firm he founded, it will be his love of talking and eating desserts that will be fondly remembered by those who knew him best.

A co-founding director of Ovamill, Mr Everard, of Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, was always willing to help others and worked every day to support his family.

Ovamills new office at its Beccles Business Park headquarters. From left are directors Mark Everard, Khan Bilyard, Keith Betts and site manager Jim Curran. Picture: TMS Media Ltd. - Credit: Archant

Paying tribute to him, they described him as “out-going, hard-working, kind, and generous”.

“The things we loved most about him were his work ethic, charity work, and his all-or-nothing mindset,” they added.

“And the things we will remember the most include his love of giving speeches and public speaking, his love of cake and desserts, being outspoken, and always losing stuff, like his glasses.

“He leaves behind a broken family that will never be the same again.”

Born Mark Dunbar Everard in Acle on April 11, 1962, he grew up in the town next door to the church. He attended Acle Primary School and Thorpe Grammar.

Mr Everard became a founding director at Ovamill, after helping to grow what had started out as a family business in 2005.

Family friend and colleague, Jemma Ramsay, said: “Mark was a dedicated and loving family man who had an incredible work ethic. He supported charity and was a friend to everyone. He was an inspiration for many reasons, and he will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him.

“I am personally so very thankful that I was able to call him my friend.”

Mark Everard - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Mr Everard was married to Anne for 41 years and together they had a son, Steven, now aged 41, and a daughter, Louise, 37.

Some of his favourite times were spent going to Norwich City FC matches and on skiing holidays. He also enjoyed cricket, golf, football, socialising, playing cards with friends, and completing Sudoku puzzles.

As well as Ovamill and his charity work, his proudest accomplishments included being a dad and grandad, captain of Acle golf club 2015/16, and trustee for not-for-profit organisation Centre 81.

Mr Everard died from cancer on December 4 at home with his family. He leaves behind his wife, children, and five grandchildren.

Donations are being raised for Centre 81 via the website Much Loved.