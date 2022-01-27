A huge honour: Liam McKenna was awarded an OBE in 1999 for his services to the computer industry and the environment - Credit: SUPPLIED

A businessman whose efforts to make the computer industry more environmentally sustainable were recognised by the Queen has died aged 80.

Liam Gerard McKenna, of Norwich, was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his work in encouraging the recycling of electronic components, including computers and telephones.

Born on October 7, 1941, in Glasgow, Scotland, Mr McKenna was brought up in Oban on the west coast of the country.

At the age of 12, the family moved to Glasgow with he attended Holyrood Secondary School.

Aged 18, he entered the Divine Word Missionaries at Donamon Castle in Roscommon, Ireland. After five years there, he took a year out to discern his future.

In 1965, Mr McKenna met his future wife Cecilia who he married in August 1967. Together they had five children.

After this time, he began working for the computer hardware company IBM (International Business Machines) , staying there for 20 years before taking early retirement to start his own businesses during the 1990s in Dumfries, Scotland, recycling electronic components, including computers and telephones.

The businesses R. Frazier Ltd and WesTech Ltd grew exponentially and saw him awarded an OBE by the Queen in 1999 for his efforts.

In 2002, he retired again and moved to the south of France where the family enjoyed a decade of French life.

After this time, Mr McKenna was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and as his health began to deteriorate the couple returned to England to be nearer to family.

They set up home in Norwich where he re-joined the Roman Catholic lay society the Catenian Association. He became a member of the Norwich Circle, having been a previous member of the West Surrey Circle, and enjoyed attending meetings and dinners.

As his health deteriorated further, he was unable to attend the circle meetings but was kept up to date with news by friends and members Tony Baker and Philip Hoy.

Mr McKenna died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with his family around him on January 11, having received the Sacrament and Blessing of the Catholic Church.

A service to celebrate his life will be held on February 3 at the Cathedral of St John the Baptist, Unthank Road, Norwich, and live-streamed.