Voice of an angel: Tributes have been paid to Jessie Wilson following her death at the age of 35 - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A 35-year-old mother who died after being diagnosed with stage four cancer just before the start of the pandemic has been described by her husband as his “soulmate who enjoyed life”.

James Wilson said he was taking things “one day at a time” following the loss of his wife and mother to their two children, Jessie.

Back in 2020, the couple was left reeling after Jessie, from Great Yarmouth, received a shock diagnosis of bowel cancer, despite not having any symptoms.

And just a week after moving into a hospice for round-the-clock care, she died on February 18.

"A kind heart and soul": Jessie Wilson was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer, despite showing no symptoms - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Mr Wilson said: “Our beautiful Jessie was told at the start of lockdown that she had stage four cancer. Just by chance it was discovered, as she had no symptoms or reason to think she had any illness.

“She was diagnosed with cancer of the bowel. Due to her age, this type of cancer was rare and not looked into routinely as she was in wrong age bracket.

“During the pandemic, she went bravely each week on her own – due to the hospital’s no visitor rules – aiming to fight the cancer in her bowel, liver, and later lungs.

Happy times: Jessie Wilson during a visit to The Globe Theatre in 2005 - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

“The fight began well but her body began rejecting the chemotherapy treatment.

“She tried a new treatment in 2021 and kept smiling even though she lost her hair, but this also ended in failure.

“A final treatment at the end of 2021 was tried but the cancer had won and it became terminal as we entered 2022.”

The family has been raising funds to fulfil two of Jessie’s final wishes; a small caravan holiday together for the children as a new family without Jessie and a “good and simple” funeral to be arranged and paid for.

So far more than 100 people have donated £3,655 of a £10,000 goal.

On holiday: Jessie Wilson enjoying a holiday at Haven Hopton in 2021 - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Mr Wilson added: “She has passed but her wishes still remain.

“Please donate whatever you can to help with these two wishes for our beautiful Jessie.”

Born in Kent, Jessica Wilson attended the Miskin Theatre of Performing Arts in Dartford. The youngest of four sisters, she trained as a classical singer.

The couple first met when they were both touring Thailand, southeast Asia, in August 2007.

Four months later, they become engaged on New Year’s Eve at the stroke of midnight in the middle of London's Tower Bridge. The capital's fireworks were the perfect backdrop for the occasion.

A whirlwind romance: James and Jessie Wilson married in 2010, following their engagement in 2018 within four months of meeting in Thailand - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

They married in 2010 and their sons were born in 2011 and 2014. Together, the couple home-schooled their sons in Great Yarmouth.

Mr Wilson said Jessie’s biggest passion in life was singing big musical hits, as well as a love of sightseeing. She had especially enjoyed visiting historical places, such as the Tower of London, and experiencing countries like Kenya.

Exploring the world: Jessie Wilson loved to travel and enjoyed a visit to Kenya, Africa, in 2009 - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

“Jessie was strong and determined with a kind heart and soul ready to help others who came into her life," he added. “She had a passion and love for her two boys and me, whom she would do anything and go to the ends of the earth for.

“She touched the hearts of all those that she sang to and met. She also gave and enjoyed all she could in life with a big smile and wonderful gesture.

“As a family, we are facing each day as it comes but our boys are strong and supportive. We have a lot of love in our family.”