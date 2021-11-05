Family pay tribute to 'fun-loving' Elliott who died from brain tumour aged 24

Elliott Scoffield died with his loved ones by his side. The 24-year-old loved playing air-soft - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The mother of a “happy and fun-loving little guy” has paid tribute to her 24-year-old son who died after being told he had an inoperable brain tumour.

Born in West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds on June 18, 1997, Elliott Scoffield, of Thetford, was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of just three.

Despite being told ahead of surgery that he had only a 5pc chance of survival, he went on to live a life free from tumour regrowth up until August 2019 when doctors told him it was inoperable.

His mum, Helen Catchpole, 43, said she was grateful for the time they had together.

“Due to the treatment he had as a child, he had severe learning difficulties and was like a little boy inside a man’s body,” she said.

“He was a happy and fun-loving little guy who loved life. Every day, he lived for the next morning.

“He was always worried about other people and never himself, even when he was first diagnosed with the tumour. It didn’t matter how ill he was feeling, he would always be concerned for others. He did not see himself as unwell.”

As a child, Elliott attended local schools Drake Primary School and Nursery, Admirals Academy, Thetford Academy and West Suffolk College, where he took a course in life skills. Although unable to work, he made many friends over the years and was close to his two younger siblings – brother Sullivan, 17, and sister Hettie, 11.

Ms Catchpole added: “Although we all knew this would be the outcome, we are all still devastated. His siblings have found his passing really difficult. His sister enjoyed being a mother hen to him and she would call him her ‘baby bear’.

“Me and his dad, Rob, always followed his lead and let him suggest things he wanted to do.”

Elliott has been described as an “outdoorsy” individual who enjoyed playing air-soft and mountain biking at High Lodge, Thetford, until he was unable to continue two years ago due to ill health. He also enjoyed joining his mum on outings with her friends and eating cake with them.

Earlier this year, thousands of pounds were raised in order to send the family on a holiday of a lifetime together at Center Parcs in nearby Elveden

A former work colleague of Ms Catchpole’s, Darren Tortice, started the fundraiser on Go Fund Me. More than £2,500 was raised in just over two weeks and despite being on the waiting list for accommodation at the holiday park, the family were able to book a final holiday together thanks to a cancellation four months ago. Together they enjoyed meals out and swimming there.

At the time, she said: “I had no idea Darren was going to set up a Go Fund Me page, but it’s touched my family for us to be able to give Elliott lots of days out and treats, more than I can express.”

Mr Tortice added via the Go Fund Me page: “For all those that donated, thank you, but it is with great sadness that Elliott got his angel wings.

“Elliott passed away surrounded by the people he loved.

“Myself, along with the family, cannot thank you enough for the lasting memories you helped make. I have now refreshed this page to help raise funds to have a fitting memorial for such a brave, young man and to help the family in this time of need to give this amazing lad the send-off of all send-offs.”

Elliott’s funeral will take place on Thursday, November 11, at 10am at West Suffolk Crematorium. Donations will go towards Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust (ACT) which treated Elliott for 21 years. Ms Catchpole described having the funeral on Remembrance Day as “poignant” to the family because as well as remembering all the fallen heroes, they would be remembering their own hero, Elliott.

- Mr Tortice has activated the Go Fund Me page again at https://gofund.me/27083763 in order to help the family with the cost of the funeral.

