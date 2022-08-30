Peter and Kathleen Elliott on their wedding day on June 2, 1962, in Welwyn - Credit: Submitted by family

The daughter of a couple who died within five days of each other has said the secret of their long marriage was that “they were made for each other”.

Peter and Kathleen Elliott, of Poringland, near Norwich, may have had opposite personalities but they complimented each other perfectly, explained their sole child, Julia.

“While it has been very sad to lose them both so close together, it would have been exactly what they wanted,” Ms Elliott said.

“They were just different but complemented each other perfectly, and they chose the right person to be with.”

The eldest of three, Mr Elliot was born on August 6, 1931, in Welwyn, near to Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, where he spent most of his early life.

One of 11 siblings, Mrs Elliott was born on December 11, 1929, in New Cross, south-east London. She was the youngest daughter and second youngest child, forming a close bond with the brothers born on either side of her, Patrick and Danny.

Growing up in the Thornton Heath area of south London, she was evacuated twice during the Second World War. The first time saw her arrive in Surrey with two of her brothers but their mother had to bring them home as they were not being looked after. The second time saw the siblings split up and sent to different homes.

The couple first met during a coach trip to Austria.

Mrs Elliot, who worked as a nurse, was on vacation with her sister Eileen while Peter was travelling alone. The trio made friends with the coach driver and would often dine and go out together while on the trip.

Mr Elliott would end up lending Mrs Elliott money to tip the driver at the end of the holiday, knowing she would make contact with him to clear the debt, which she subsequently did by way of a letter. Mr Elliott then returned her repayment asking if she would agree to a date.

Peter and Kathleen Elliott, of Poringland, celebrating 50 years of marriage on their golden wedding anniversary in 2012 - Credit: Submitted by family

They later married on June 2, 1962, in Welwyn; exactly a decade after the Queen’s coronation, and had their daughter in June 1968, just before the family moved to Norfolk during the same year.

They relocated to Poringland after Mr Elliott accepted a job as transport manager for Norwich aircraft manufacturer Boulton and Paul. He retired aged 64. Mrs Elliott also retired from nursing to focus on motherhood but spent some time later working in the community in south Norfolk.

During retirement, Mr Elliott enjoyed playing bowls including for clubs such as Poringland, Norwich Indoor Bowls Club and the Victorian Bowls Club’s outdoor team. Mrs Elliott was involved with a close-knit group of painters in her local area and also volunteered.

They were avid Norwich City fans and season ticket holders, and enjoyed walking holidays to Yorkshire and Derbyshire, and coach trips to Liverpool, Scotland and Ireland.

Ms Elliott said: “Mum was the heart of the family. She was a warrior, had a spirit for life, was very cheeky, and had a really quite mischievous streak.

“Dad was the more serious and dutiful one. He loved sport and it was this lifelong love that really defined him.

“They hit it off from day one and were one of those couples that were just made for each other – they were inseparable. Just two normal people who were perfect for each other.”

The couple spent their final day together celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary, a milestone they had both looked forward to reaching, before Mrs Elliott returned to her care home. They exchanged cards and enjoyed a cake.

Mr Elliott died on July 3, aged 90, followed by Mrs Elliott on July 7, aged 92. Mrs Elliott had been the sole survivor of her siblings. They leave behind their daughter and Mr Elliott’s sister, Pam.

A joint funeral was held at Earlham Crematorium on August 3. Donations in their memory to Redwings Horse Sanctuary via Gordon Barber Funeral Directors, 2 St Williams Way, Thorpe St Andrew, NR7 0AW.

