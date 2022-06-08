The family of a baby who died after being diagnosed with a rare condition, affecting only 30 others worldwide, has paid tribute to their “happy, babbling” boy.

Little Memphis Bilverstone, from the King’s Lynn area, was diagnosed at birth with 3-Methylglutaconic aciduria type 7 (MGCA7).

The life-limiting genetic condition affects the mitochondria found in cells and results in neurological deterioration.

The Bilverstone family: (L to R) Mylo, Matt, Meg, and baby Memphis - Credit: Cherished Moments Photography

His parents, Meg and Matt, were told their son's condition was moderate to severe. It resulted in the 22-month-old being transported to the hospital on numerous occasions via a blue-lighted ambulance.

Mrs Bilverstone said: “A year ago, Memphis was a happy babbling baby, despite being developmentally behind.

“Alongside this, he was very small and underweight for his age, being the length of an eight-month-old at almost two years.”

At 15 months, Memphis was given a nasogastric tube through his nose to carry food and medicine to the stomach. This meant his parents had to feed him around the clock, as well as keep syringes and bottles clean and sterilised each day.

Matt Bilverstone looking over at his son, Memphis, during a hospital stay - Credit: Supplied by family

She added: “He had severe neutropenia so was prone to infections and any fever meant he has to be at hospital within the hour for IV antibiotics.

“He was on daily injections to stimulate his white blood cells but even these didn’t help.

“He never learnt to roll over or sit unaided and since November last year, he wasn’t even interested in his toys anymore.”

(L to R) Memphis Bilverstone with his three-year-old brother, Mylo - Credit: Supplied by family

Around this time, Memphis began experiencing numerous seizures and infections which meant he had to spend much of his time in hospital.

Mrs Bilverstone added: “Around five weeks ago, he had another big seizure and constant infections that followed it, resulting in major deterioration.

“We were given a SATs monitor for around-the-clock monitoring and a home delivery of oxygen as his infections had affected his breathing.”

The family had just spent their first stay at East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) facility, The Nook, where they were able to enjoy some short respite before returning home when Memphis stopped breathing.

“He turned blue and lifeless and his oxygen levels dropped to six percent.

“He’d thrown a lot of curveballs at us in his short life but this one was the most terrifying of all.”

Memphis Bilverstone has been described as a 'happy, babbling' baby boy - Credit: Cherished Moments Photography

After a few nights at hospital, the couple made the heart-breaking decision to move to The Nook hospice on Friday, May 27, where he died just days later.

Mr Bilverstone said: “In the last five weeks of his life, we didn’t see a single smile or giggle from him. It was only on Meg’s birthday, ten days before he died, that he managed a little smile.

“It’s a moment we will never forget.

“Our mighty little Memphis took his last breath on May 30.”

The family also shared “a massive thank you” to the nurses on Rudham ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, and everyone at EACH's The Nook.

Following their loss, the family is hoping to be able to raise enough funds to go towards an urn for Memphis, as well as to create keepsakes. They are also planning on organising a family break so that they can spend time with their three-year-old son and Memphis’s older brother, Mylo.

Due to being apart from him for much of the past eight months, Mr and Mrs Bilverstone want the opportunity to spend some quality time together with him.

So far, 38 people have donated £1,370 to the fundraiser, In memory of Memphis. To donate, please visit the PayPal fundraising website at https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8KqyL2XS8k

The family has also been sharing Memphis’s story on Instagram at @littlemitolion in a bid to raise more awareness of the little-known condition.