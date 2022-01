Tributes have been paid to some of the lives lost in Norfolk and Waveney in 2021 - Credit: ARCHANT / Jerry Daws (middle top)

From inspirational teachers and care workers to young people who overcame adversity, we have taken a look back at some of the beloved faces who died in 2021.

They include the death of Sir Timothy Colman, and his wife, Lady Mary Colman. Sir Colman was part of the Colman mustard dynasty and has been described as "Norfolk's son", while Lady Colman, the Queen's cousin, will be remembered for her work with numerous local charities.

Elsewhere, tributes were paid to Stephen Browne, a popular market trader in Norfolk dubbed "the egg man", as well as David Lennard, a former reporter of the Eastern Daily Press, and young eight-year-old Kaiden Griffin, who touched the lives of many.

