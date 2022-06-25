Book group's touching tribute to co-founder
- Credit: Submitted
A book club has organised a touching tribute, following the death of one of its co-founders.
Sally Grapes set up the group in Norwich with a handful of friends more than 20 years ago.
The club still meets every six weeks, and has got through 184 books since it was founded.
Mrs Grapes died in January, at the age of 74, following a battle with motor neurone disease (MND).
In her memory, the rest of the group organised a summer party at which they raised more than £10,000 for the MND Association.
It was held at the home of another member of the group, just outside the city.
Polly Gould, who has been in the club since it was set up, said: "The main purpose of this party was of course to remember our very dear friend Sally.
Most Read
- 1 A47 reopens after serious crash near Swaffham
- 2 Man dies after collapsing during dog walk in Norfolk village
- 3 7 of the prettiest villages in north Norfolk
- 4 Care home which has sat empty for four years to be revived by new owners
- 5 Family sue Wetherspoon after man falls to death in city pub
- 6 Recycling centre closures planned as part of £15m County Hall cuts
- 7 7 dogs looking for new homes in Norfolk
- 8 Peter Crouch speaks on bid to track down his 'Norfolk husband'
- 9 Customers travelling especially to visit charming new café at fishery
- 10 'Great relief' as vets rule out foot and mouth disease at Norfolk farm
"I think she would have approved of the evening. We are all very fortunate to have known her and love her as we did."
Mrs Grapes, a mother to one son and grandmother to two granddaughters, was married to David.
The couple lived in Cringleford.
Mrs Grapes worked in broadcasting, for Thames Television and Anglia.
This month's event was supported by a number of local businesses, including catering firm Brasteds and Jarrold.
Money was raised through a silent auction and a raffle in which guests picked painted stones to discover if they had won a prize.
Included in the prizes were a selection of Mrs Grapes' favourite books, which she had read as part of the book group.