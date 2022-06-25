Book group's touching tribute to co-founder

A book club has organised a touching tribute, following the death of one of its co-founders.

Sally Grapes set up the group in Norwich with a handful of friends more than 20 years ago.

The club still meets every six weeks, and has got through 184 books since it was founded.

Book club members and other friends of Sally Grapes listen to a speech at a party held in her memory - Credit: Submitted

Mrs Grapes died in January, at the age of 74, following a battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

In her memory, the rest of the group organised a summer party at which they raised more than £10,000 for the MND Association.

It was held at the home of another member of the group, just outside the city.

Polly Gould, who has been in the club since it was set up, said: "The main purpose of this party was of course to remember our very dear friend Sally.

"I think she would have approved of the evening. We are all very fortunate to have known her and love her as we did."

Mrs Grapes, a mother to one son and grandmother to two granddaughters, was married to David.

The couple lived in Cringleford.

Mrs Grapes worked in broadcasting, for Thames Television and Anglia.

This month's event was supported by a number of local businesses, including catering firm Brasteds and Jarrold.

Some of the painted stones from the raffle in aid of the MND Association, at the event held in memory of Sally Grapes - Credit: submitted

Money was raised through a silent auction and a raffle in which guests picked painted stones to discover if they had won a prize.

Included in the prizes were a selection of Mrs Grapes' favourite books, which she had read as part of the book group.