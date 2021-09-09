Published: 11:17 AM September 9, 2021 Updated: 11:19 AM September 9, 2021

Tributes to one of Norfolk’s sons, Sir Timothy Colman, have been paid following his death at the age of 91.

A former Royal Navy officer, Sir Timothy, who was also part of the Colman's Mustard dynasty, was involved in a number of different organisations and roles across the county.

As well as being a world record holder, businessman and Knight of the Garter, he had key roles in establishing the University of East Anglia and the creation of Whitlingham Broad.

Mark Nicholas, managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), said: "All members of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association are deeply saddened by the death of Sir Timothy Colman.

Mark Nicholas - Credit: Danielle Booden

"Sir Timothy and his family have been at the heart and soul of the RNAA and agricultural community for decades. We celebrate Sir Timothy’s enormous contribution to our county life."

In 1957, Sir Timothy became a director of Eastern Counties Newspapers (now Archant), the publishers of the Eastern Daily Press, becoming chair from 1969 to 96. He served on the board of Reckitt and Colman, Whitbreads from 1980 to 85, and Anglia Television Group from 1987 to 94.

The Queen with Sir Timothy Colman in 2004. - Credit: EDP / Archant © 2004

He was patron or president of a large number of organisations including the Norfolk and Norwich Festival, the Carnegie United Kingdom Trust, the Friends of Norwich Museums, Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Norfolk and Norwich Horticultural Society, the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, English Countryside Commission, Nature Conservancy Council and many more.

He was also a former Justice of the Peace and chairman of the bench, chairman of the UEA Council and Pro-Chancellor, instrumental in the creation of the Sainsbury Centre, a former High Sheriff, and served as Lord-Lieutenant from 1978 to 2004.

Sir Timothy Colman and Sir Richard Jewson at Norwich Castle. - Credit: Archant

In 2007, Sir Timothy saw his idea to create a new broad at Whitlingham, on the edge of Norwich, become reality.

Born in Norfolk on September 19, 1929, Sir Timothy was the great-grandson of Jeremiah James Colman - the creator of Colman's Mustard.

Lady Mary Colman, with her husband, Sir Timothy Colman. - Credit: Archant

Sir Timothy and Lady Mary, with children Sarah, Emma, Matthew, Sabrina and James. - Credit: Colman Family

He was married to Mary Bowes Lyon, the first cousin of the Queen. She died at the start of the year, aged 88.

Sir Timothy died on Thursday morning (September 9), surrounded by his family, at his home at Bixley Manor, near Norwich.

As well as his five children, Sir Timothy leaves 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.