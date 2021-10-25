Family pays tribute to man killed after collision with double-decker bus

Published: 12:31 PM October 25, 2021

The family of Gary Ibbotson has issued a tribute following the opening of the inquest into his death.

Mr Ibbotson, aged 63, died following a collision with a double-decker bus at Framingham Pigot on the A146 near Trowse on October 13.

His sister, Maria Banbury, said: “The former ABA (Amateur Boxing Association) champion of Norwich Lads Club will be sadly missed by family and so many friends.”

