Family pays tribute to man killed after collision with double-decker bus

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:31 PM October 25, 2021   
Gary IBBOTSON

Gary Ibbotson - Credit: Norfolk Police

The family of Gary Ibbotson has issued a tribute following the opening of the inquest into his death. 

Mr Ibbotson, aged 63, died following a collision with a double-decker bus at Framingham Pigot on the A146 near Trowse on October 13.

His sister, Maria Banbury, said: “The former ABA (Amateur Boxing Association) champion of Norwich Lads Club will be sadly missed by family and so many friends.”

