Family pays tribute to man killed after collision with double-decker bus
Published: 12:31 PM October 25, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Police
The family of Gary Ibbotson has issued a tribute following the opening of the inquest into his death.
Mr Ibbotson, aged 63, died following a collision with a double-decker bus at Framingham Pigot on the A146 near Trowse on October 13.
His sister, Maria Banbury, said: “The former ABA (Amateur Boxing Association) champion of Norwich Lads Club will be sadly missed by family and so many friends.”
