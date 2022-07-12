News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hospital to host first in-person service of remembrance since Covid

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 2:32 PM July 12, 2022
Head of spiritual care at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Adrian Woodbridge, will be leading a service

Head of spiritual care at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Adrian Woodbridge, will be leading a service in the hospital's chapel

Saying a final goodbye is never easy but a Norfolk hospital is welcoming the bereaved to pay tribute to their loved ones at a special service.

The annual remembrance service will be held in person for the first time at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. 

The inaugural service in 2020 happened behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

Organised by the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity, the service will be led by the hospital’s head of spiritual care, Adrian Woodbridge, in the site’s chapel together with chief executive Sam Higginson and chief nurse professor Nancy Fontaine. 

Rev Woodbridge said: “We want this to be a welcoming and inclusive service that will grow and develop as time progresses.” 

The In Memory and Never Forgotten Service of Remembrance 2022 takes place on Saturday, September 10 at 2pm.

To book a free place email nnuhcharity@nnuh.nhs.uk or telephone 01603 287107. Virtual attendance is via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7972531020

Norfolk
Norwich News

