Norfolk entertainer pays tribute to Cromer's 'shining star' of comedy

Published: 4:24 PM October 20, 2021

More tributes have been paid to comedian Phil Butler - Credit: OPENWIDE COASTAL LTD

More tributes have been paid to comedian Phil Butler, following his death at the age of 51.

The popular entertainer had recently completed a run of shows in Norfolk, hosting the Cromer Pier Show from July to October this year.

He was a regular feature in the north Norfolk town, having appeared in the annual pier show five times.

A spokesperson for Cromer Pier and Pavilion Theatre Promenade said: “We are devastated and saddened by the sudden passing of Phil Butler.

“Phil had become part of the fabric of the theatre and loved Cromer and north Norfolk. Our thoughts are with Phil’s family and the many people that Phil has brought joy to.”

Entertainer Olly Day (left) has paid tribute to Phil Butler - Credit: SUPPLIED

Entertainers from across the country paid tribute to Mr Butler, who is cited as being the first comedian to perform to British troops on the front line in Afghanistan.

Norfolk personality, Olly Day, worked with Mr Butler and described him as a “shining star” and a master of comedy.

He said: “Phil was such a fabulous entertainer, very funny both on and off stage. He was so well respected in the business, as you can tell from the outpouring of grief from so many well-known names.

“Whenever he appeared on stage at Cromer, he would have an instant rapport with the audience. I would love to watch him work as he would always make something out of a silly thing that had happened or was said during the show. He was a master at it.

“Phil had the best smile in show business. It was infectious and he really would light up a room. It’s unbelievable to think that we won’t share a laugh and hug anymore.

“Cromer has lost another shining star.”

Mr Butler, from Clacton-on-Sea, was a regular on the panto circuit and performed on cruise ships. He was known for his unique brand of comedy incorporating magic tricks into his shows.

A review of the 2021 Cromer Show praised his performance for "putting his hands to everything - from creating a touching sand painting of Cromer to a mind-boggling Rubik's cube magic trick".

His death was announced on Twitter on Tuesday, October 19, by his talent agency Chris Davis Management. The cause of Mr Butler's death has not yet been confirmed.