Plaque unveiled in memory of 'history-making' town crier

A former town crier who died following a fire at his home has been remembered with a new plaque.

Pete Green, who was also known as Pete Travis, died after the blaze broke out in his house on Damgate Street in Wymondham

As well as serving as the town’s crier, he made history in 2019 when he was elected as a town councillor representing a political party of his own founding.

Pete's plaque - Credit: Lucy Nixon

The grandfather-of-eight was a retired astrologer, and worked as an incense trader and a bookbinder and provided sheltered housing for vulnerable adults.

He was often seen in the community with his Jack Russell dog, Kiki, was a regular customer at local pub Green Dragon, and a member of the Quaker community.

He also appeared on an episode of The Chase but died before the episode he filmed aired.

(L to R) Cllr Annette James, Ben Green, Alice and Emily Green, mayor cllr Kevin Hurn - Credit: Submitted

The creation and installation of the memorial plaque in the town centre's Priory Gardens was organised by his friend and town councillor colleague, Annette James.

She said: “After we lost him so tragically, I knew I wanted some sort of permanent memorial for him in the town. He was such a larger-than-life character it just had to happen."

Mr Green's son, Ben Green, added: “I’m delighted to see my father remembered in this colourful way.

“Our family and his friends now have somewhere special to visit and remember him in the town he loved so much."

The plaque was unveiled on Saturday, September 10, and floral tributes were left by Mr Green's grandchildren Alice, aged five, and Emily, aged seven.

Pete's plaque - Credit: Submitted

Wymondham's mayor, councillor Kevin Hurn, did the honour during a short ceremony.

Speaking at the time, he said: “It was an honour to unveil this fitting tribute to a fellow town councillor and man whom I never got to know well enough because he was tragically taken too soon."

Mr Green died during the early hours of Sunday, June 27, 2021 following a fire at his home. He was aged 72.