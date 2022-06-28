Memorial held to celebrate 'wonderful' life of Lotus co-founder
- Credit: Lotus
A memorial event celebrating the "wonderful" life of Hazel Chapman, the trailblazing co-founder of Lotus, was held on the grounds of her Norfolk estate.
Family and friends of the "truly great woman" gathered at East Carleton Manor on Sunday, June 26 to celebrate her achievements and adventures, and to enjoy the garden she created.
Mrs Chapman died on December 13, 2021 at her home, near Hethel, aged 94.
She and her late husband Colin Chapman co-founded the Lotus car marque, originally established in 1952 as the Lotus Engineering Company in north London.
She was heavily involved with the early days of Lotus, until taking on the role of raising their children Jane, Sarah and Clive.
The grandmother-of-seven is recognised for her significant role in the British automotive company's legacy, and her contribution to motorsport and the industry during the latter half of the 20th century - both as a successful racing driver and a shrewd businesswoman.
After Lotus Cars relocated to Norfolk in 1966, and while her husband concentrated on the state-of-the-art factory at Hethel, Mrs Chapman set about building a new family home out of the 'haystack' on the derelict East Carleton Manor site, and from muddy fields created one of the best private gardens in the country.
She was said to have taken to the garden design in much the same way as Mr Chapman designed racing cars, and over the course of 50 years, working with builders, groundsmen and gardeners, had created a "garden of significance".
The Chapman, Payton and Hepworth families welcomed around 180 guests to the "fitting venue" on Sunday as part of the memorial event, which included afternoon tea and a toast held in tribute to Mrs Chapman.
Paying tribute to his mother, Clive Chapman said: “My parents achieved extraordinary things, together, which benefitted thousands of people both worldwide and in Norfolk, in particular.
"It was fitting to welcome so many guests to the beautiful gardens that my mother created, and for us all to remember her together.
"She was most proud of her seven grandchildren – all of whom were present – and it is lovely that the recently-arrived first of the fourth generation has been named Martha Hazel.”
A collection of early Lotus cars, with which Mrs Chapman was closely associated in the early days of Lotus, were parked on the grounds for guests to appreciate.
Among those gathered on the day were the current managing director of Lotus Cars, Matt Windle, Classic Team Lotus team manager, Chris Dinnage, and a number of key figures from Team Lotus' history.