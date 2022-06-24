Sister who died from cancer at the heart of special honour

Marguerite Russell from Norwich has been honored with Longest Service Recognition Award from Lymphoma Action - Credit: Supplied by Lymphoma Action

A long-serving volunteer has dedicated being honoured in recognition of almost three decades of service to the memory of her "dear sister" who died from cancer.

Marguerite Russell, of Norwich, has been presented with a longest service recognition award from the charity Lymphoma Action.

It comes following the death of her sister, Yvonne, who died from lymphatic cancer in 2009.

A team member of Clapham and Collinge Solicitors, based in the city, Ms Russell has supported the charity since 1995 and is its longest-serving volunteer of 27 years.

She said: “My first sponsorship event was in 1996. I went on to help with The Norfolk Lymphoma Group, the only fundraising group in the UK, later becoming the chairperson.

“I have met some wonderful people and it has been my privilege to represent Lymphoma Action at events all over Norfolk and I look forward to attending many more.”

She said she felt “very humbled” receiving the award, adding: “It is a terrific feeling to be able to help raise funds and awareness of lymphatic cancers and the work of Lymphoma Action.

“This award is for all my friends and family who give up their time to help at my events. And especially in memory of my dear sister Yvonne who we lost through lymphatic cancer who would have loved to have been part of Lymphoma Action too.”

Lymphoma Action is the only charity in the UK dedicated to lymphoma.

It hosted its first-ever Volunteer Recognition Awards in recognition of the breadth of skills, expertise, time, support and commitment of its volunteers. The virtual ceremony was hosted by the charity’s director of services, Dallas Pounds.

Carly Benton, volunteering development manager, said: “We want to say a huge well done to Marguerite for her well-deserved award.

“Volunteers, like Marguerite, have such a positive impact and enable us to inform, support, and connect with thousands of people affected by lymphoma.”

Every year, more than 19,500 new cases of lymphoma are identified in the UK alone, making it the UK’s fifth most common cancer. Around 125,000 people are currently living with lymphoma and it is the most common cancer in teenagers and young adults.