Obituary: Tributes to Norfolk club's goal-scoring legend

Malcolm Lindsay (right) in action against Redditch at The Walks in 1976 - Credit: Local Recall

He was born in the same village as Bobby Charlton - but fired in more goals for his club than the striking legend scored for Manchester United.

King's Lynn football legend Malcolm Lindsay has passed away at the age of 81, after a battle with cancer.

He was King's Lynn FC's highest-ever scorer, knocking in 321 goals in 740 appearances for the west Norfolk club.

Lindsay was born in Ashington, Northumberland, in 1940 - the same village as the Charlton brothers.

His goal scoring feats at The Walks and on the road as Lynn's centre forward eclipsed the 249 Bobby Charlton scored during his 17-year career with Man Utd.

King's Lynn legend Malcolm Lindsay - Credit: YouTube/100 Years of Coconuts

King's Lynn Town FC said on social media: "It’s with great sadness that we must announce that club legend Malcolm Lindsay has today passed away. All at the club are sending our love and thoughts to Malcolm’s loved ones."

Lindsay signed for Lynn from Gateshead in time for the 1965 - 66 season. The EDP of the time reported he had scored 53 goals for the Tyneside club over the previous two seasons.

"Aged 25, he is 5ft 9ins tall and weighs 11st 10lbs," the paper noted. "He can play in any of the three inside-forward positions."

Long-standing Linnets fan David Wright, who has followed the club since 1953, said: "He came down from Gateshead, he was a proper Geordie. He had that lovely accent, there we no airs and graces.

"He was tough as well, a proper-old fashioned centre forward. He was a bit greedy but I don't mean that in nasty way, that's what centre forwards are like.

Malcolm Lindsay (left) pictured shortly after signing for King's Lynn in 1965 - Credit: Local Recall

"If you went in the bar after a match and he hadn't scored, you wouldn't hear from him. But if he had, you'd hear every touch he had, how he scored that goal."

In 1970, Lindsay was transferred to Cambridge Utd for "a substantial sum". A few weeks later, he was back at The Walks with his new team, scoring twice in a 4-2 home defeat for Lynn.

When he left Cambridge later that year, after six appearances and one goal, Lindsay signed for Boston, not Lynn. But he was back at The Walks a few weeks later.

In November, 1975, he smashed in his 300th goal in 10 years for the Linnets as they beat Gloucester 3-2, becoming the club's record scorer.

In 1977, Lindsay left Lynn after taking over as landlord at the Bentinck Arms and signing for Wisbech Town, who he played for for a season.

He ran the pub until his wife, Patricia, passed away 16 years ago. He remained a keen spectator at The Walks until he was diagnosed with cancer last October.

Linnets fans took to the club's fans' forum to pay tribute.

Colin Fuller posted: "Malcolm played with a fierce determination against the many rugged defenders of the day, and wasn’t afraid to mix it.

"A penalty-box predator who formed a prolific spearhead with Brian Jenkins in the days when the Southern League Premier Division was generally regarded as the unofficial fifth division of the Football League.

"I remember he left Lynn to join Cambridge United when they were first elected to the old Fourth Division."

Gordon Chilvers said: "You will never be forgotten by those that saw you grace a football pitch or serve us at the bars in retirement from football."

Angle of the North added: "I will always remember having the good fortune of playing in the same team as Malcolm in a pre-season 'friendly' game, some time after he had retired from playing professionally. I was in goal and during the pre-match kick about, Malcolm shot from 20 yards out and I will never forget the pace at which the ball passed my shoulder before I could raise my hands.

"Ya s'posed ta catch those,' was Malcolm's unforgettable advice."

Malcolm Lindsay's funeral is being held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, March 25 (4pm), followed by a wake at the Blue and Gold Club at The Walks.



