Pat and Paul Abendroth from Holt. Mrs Abendroth is her husband's full-time carer. - Credit: Luke Abendroth

The legacy of a chef who lived with Parkinson’s disease for more than 13 years is set to be cemented with a poignant act.

Paul Abendroth, of Holt, was a well-known face in the town and worked at several popular eateries in the area, including Byford’s, for most of his career.

His wife, Pat, who worked alongside him, paid tribute to her husband of 40 years following his death on August 7 aged 65.

Paul Abendroth working at Byfords, Holt - Credit: Colin Finch

Since his passing, more than £1,000 has been donated in his memory to the Holt & District Dementia Support group – a condition he was also diagnosed with.

The money will be used to provide a monthly hot lunch to all of the group’s clients and carers.

Mrs Abendroth said: “I cannot express how pleased I am that the money raised in Paul's memory is being used so appropriately. As a chef for all his working life, I know he would be very happy.”

A further £850 has been raised in his memory for Glaven Community Care Centre.

