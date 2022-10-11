'I wouldn’t have been able to cope' - Couple shares heartbreaking video

Lee Channell and Emie Rayfield’s son, Theodore, died shortly his birth in 2021 - Credit: Each

The parents of a newborn who died at just 71 minutes old have appeared in a new film to highlight awareness of baby loss.

Lee Channell and Emie Rayfield’s son, Theodore, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital shortly after an hour of being born on July 22, 2021.

The youngster arrived in the world at 5.25am before he passed away at 6.36am.

At the couple’s routine 12-week scan in January of the same year, little Theodore was diagnosed with exomphalos – a defect of the abdominal wall.

At that point, it was hoped surgery would correct the problem but instead more scans revealed further problems, notably the devastating fact he had no kidneys.

Lee Channell and Emie Rayfield’s son, Theodore, died shortly his birth in 2021 - Credit: Each

Now, the bereaved parents have spoken of the invaluable support they receive from East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each).

It comes ahead of Baby Loss Awareness Week, an annual event that began on Monday (October 10), and sees them appearing in a new film to raise awareness.

The video also outlines the help they received, and continue to, at The Nook based in Framingham Earl, south of Norwich.

“Initially, we were both scared because, obviously, we didn’t want our baby to die,” said Miss Rayfield, 32.

“However, having support helped us control the controllable.

“We had choices and decisions and that was only possible because of Each.

“It meant we were able to focus on what was important to us and most appropriate for our family.

“Without that, as dramatic as it sounds, I don’t think I’d be here now. I just wouldn’t have been able to cope.”

After Theodore died, they chose to bring him to The Nook, driving themselves there to spend time together as a family.

Each continues to support the couple, who live in Norwich, and they have fortnightly sessions with a counsellor.

They have shared their story as a way of helping raise awareness of the charity, which supports families and cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across East Anglia.

The film was produced in collaboration with journalist and former BBC Look East reporter, Kevin Burch.