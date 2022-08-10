Tributes to a veteran councillor and campaigner

Tributes have been paid to a long-standing councillor described as "one of life's true gentlemen".

John Collop, who represented the Gaywood Clock area on West Norfolk council, passed away on Friday, August 5, at the age of 70.

He served on the authority from 1999 to 2007, becoming a cabinet member in 2002. He was re-elected and served again from 2011 to 2022.

He was leader of the Labour Group from 2016 to 2020 and served on numerous committees.

Council leader Stuart Dark said: "John was a long-serving, effective and dedicated councillor for West Norfolk who is, and will continue to be, sorely missed.

"He was respected by his fellow councillors and officers here, not only for this but because he was clearly a genuine and gentle man in the way he consistently behaved to us all.

“I know his beloved wife Sandra and son Ashley have been touched by the messages and support they’ve received since John’s passing and my and everyone here's thoughts are with them and his many friends at this most awful time."

Charles Joyce, leader of the Labour group, said: "John was a huge influence in the Labour Party and at the borough council.

"We stood shoulder to shoulder as brothers in many campaigns, be they making life better for all or opposing an incinerator."

West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge, said: "I have known John since I first became a councillor some 15 years ago. It’s like losing a friend when a council colleague dies."

Council chief executive Lorraine Gore, added: "From an officer perspective, I have nothing but positive thoughts of John. He was one of life's true gentlemen. We had many discussions on a wide range of subjects which I always valued. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with his wife and son at this difficult time."

Mr Collop's funeral will be held at St Faith’s Church, Gaywood on Thursday, August 25 (2pm), followed by internment at Gayton Road Cemetery.

Mrs Collop has asked if mourners could wear something red. She has also confirmed that flowers are welcome, or donations to Tapping House and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn Charitable Fund for making the wards dementia friendly.