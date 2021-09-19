Tributes paid from footballing world to Jimmy Greaves
- Credit: Archant
The football community is mourning the loss of a former England striker who has died at the age of 81.
Jimmy Greaves died at home in the early hours of Sunday morning.
He had suffered a stroke in May 2015 which left him relying on a wheelchair and with severely impaired speech.
Greaves was the record goal scorer for Tottenham, totalling 266 goals in 379 games between 1961 and 1970, with the club announcing Greaves' passing in a club statement.
Capped 57 times for England, Greaves also played for Chelsea and West Ham during his successful playing career.
Greaves once famously said "the only thing Norwich didn't get was the goal that they finally got", presenting the popular Saint and Greavsie television show with Ian St John.
Former US president Donald Trump appeared on the show for the League Cup fifth-round draw in 1991, pulling the Norwich City out of a small green bag to pit them against Spurs.
The Premier League club said in a statement: "We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham's record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen.
"Throughout his wonderful playing career, Jimmy's strike rate was phenomenal."
The English Football League said: "The EFL are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of England great Jimmy Greaves.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this sad time."