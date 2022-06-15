Jimi Dally has raised more than £18,000 in memory of his best friend, Paul Gaywood - Credit: Supplied

The best friend of a “funny and selfless” man who lost his life to cancer has completed a 3,119-mile cycling challenge in his memory with a poignant Norfolk link.

Leicester resident Jimi Dally, 52, has cycled the coast of Britain while raising tens of thousands of pounds for Prostate Charity UK.

Mr Dally set off on the mammoth challenge in April, finishing and starting the ride from Gaywood, near King’s Lynn, in tribute to his friend who shares the name – Paul Gaywood.

The pair met through work in Mr Gaywood’s hometown of Hitchin, Hertfordshire.

Mr Dally said: “Paul was an engaging, funny, and selfless character and we instantly became good friends.

“Throughout his life, he demonstrated how to live for the moment positively, energetically and while still being engaging, funny, and caring to all his many, many friends and marvellous family.

Paul Gaywood (pictured) was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010. He died in 2020. - Credit: Supplied

“He was the embodiment that the impossible is possible - it just takes imagination and determination.”

In 2010, during a routine work medical, Mr Gaywood, then aged 52, was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer. He was given a two-year terminal prognosis ahead of his “courageous battle with what he affectionately called Nigel.”

Mr Dally added: “Most people would have accepted this but not our Mr G. With his positive outlook, he researched everything he could on the subject of prostate cancer.

“He took up running, cycling, rowing, swimming, and even jumping off cliffs in learning how to paraglide. He climbed many a Munro in Scotland, which prepared him for when he conquered the almighty Mount Kilimanjaro.

“He [became] fitter than he had probably ever been. By the time of his two-year terminal diagnosis anniversary, his doctors were amazed and just said 'keep doing what you're doing'.

“Throughout his life, and not just during his courageous battle, Paul definitely demonstrated how to live for the moment, positively, energetically and while still being engaging, funny, and caring to all his many, many friends and marvellous family.

Paul Gaywood's wife, Maureen Gaywood (pictured left), met Jimi Dally at the finish line in Gaywood, near King's Lynn, Norfolk - Credit: Supplied

“He was the embodiment that the impossible is possible, it just takes imagination and determination, and he managed to extend his stay on the planet for a further ten years.”

More than 11,500 men die from the disease in the UK each year – the equivalent of one man every 45 minutes.

So far, Mr Dally has raised more than £18,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.

He was met at the finishing line on June 2 by Mr Gaywood’s wife, Maureen, known as Mo.

He said: “I've had tremendous support from friends and from Paul's colleagues but also from complete strangers, who showed me marvellous love and support without hesitation.

“I hope the ride has helped to raise awareness and to highlight the importance of everyone getting regular exercise and in particular highlighting for us chaps, to know their risk of prostate cancer.

“Prostate Cancer UK was a great support to Paul, and they continue to raise awareness of the disease and fund research into better testing and outcomes, and offer invaluable support to patients and their families.

Nicola Tallett, head of fundraising and supporter engagement, said: “Riding in honour of his mate, Jimi has well and truly shown how [we] can work together to help save lives. It’s the perfect representation of our mantra, ‘Men, We Are With You’.”

Mr Gaywood died on April 2, 2020.