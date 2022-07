Jamie Elkington (pictured) cycled more than 300 miles in memory of premature baby Henry, who died earlier this year - Credit: Each / Supplied / Time

“He put up such a fight within his short life.”

Those heartfelt words have been shared by the loved ones of a baby boy who died just days after being born prematurely.

And as a tribute to little Henry, relative Jamie Elkington has endured and completed an epic fundraiser in the tot’s memory.

The 28-year-old pedalled through the pain barrier to cover a 300-mile cycle for charities including East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each).

He wanted to do something special following the recent death of little Henry, who was born on January 15.

The tot had arrived unexpectantly in the world three months early, which led to complications. He died just days later on January 26.

Mr Elkington said: “It was my biggest-ever ride and, although a challenge, it was nothing in comparison to what my family has been through this year.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult time for my family, hence my discretion in terms of detail, but beautiful Henry is and always will be in our hearts.

“Henry put up such a fight within his short life and this was the very least I could do.”

So far, he has raised nearly £1,500 by cycling from his West Midlands workplace, Fraikin Ltd, in Coventry to Norwich on June 24, covering 152 miles. The following day he left from baby Henry’s parents’ home in the city before completing a further 156 miles back to Coventry.

“My legs were in pieces by the end,” he said.

“But for the last four hours or so, I really was in the zone. I was cycling through the pain barrier.”

Already a keen cyclist, Mr Elkington opened up about his own mental ill health and said the fundraiser had been a focus for him to get back on track.

He is now making plans for another fundraiser next year to cycle from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

The money raised will be split evenly between Each, Together for Short Lives, 4Louis, and Remember My Baby.