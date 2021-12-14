Tributes paid to 'kind-hearted' washing machine repair man

Tributes have been paid to former north Norfolk washing machine repair man Herbert George Hacon. - Credit: Supplied by the family

A sense of kindness, a sharp sense of humour and a talent for snooker are three things Herbert George Hacon will be most remembered for.

Mr Hacon, who was well-known around north Norfolk as a washing machine repair man, has died aged 85.

Sophie Southall, granddaughter, said: "George gave a lot to others showing care, love and help, He was a very kind-hearted man.

Tributes have been paid to former north Norfolk washing machine repair man Herbert George Hacon. - Credit: Supplied by the family

"He was a caring and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandad. I’m sure he will be deeply missed by many."

Mr Hacon grew up in Tunstead, near Wroxham, and after he left school he work at Randell's ironmongers in Cromer and later North Walsham.

Mrs Southall said he enjoyed riding motorbikes, and even an accident at the age of 19 in which he broke 27 bones failed to put him off. He went on to break 10 more bones in further accidents. "He always joked around that he was 007," she said.

Tributes have been paid to former north Norfolk washing machine repair man Herbert George Hacon. - Credit: Supplied by the family

When Mr Hacon was 22, he married Betty, and they had a son, Anthony, who had two daughters, Mrs Southall and her sister Teresa.

Mrs Southall said she and Teresa were often treated by their grandparents to daytrips to Glandford and holidays in London and Sheffield.

Mr Hacon also worked at a hardware shop, and then in insurance, and when he was 46, he started a washing machine repair business with Anthony.

Mrs Southall said: "They were the perfect father-son team."

She said a tribute from someone who knew him read: "My family and I were only talking about George the other day, how back in the days your washing machine lasted years as we had a great repair man who you could always rely on."

Mr Hacon played snooker at North Walsham New Road Bowling and Snooker Club for many years, winning his fair share of trophies.

Mrs Southall said: "He played in the North Walsham B team alongside Anthony and many other excellent players.

"George had a great sense of humour and would always have people laughing at his jokes."

Mr Hacon married his second wife, Ann, 15 years ago, and they enjoyed holidays in Yorkshire and Scotland.

Mrs Southall added: "George and Ann spent many happy years together and loved each other dearly."

She said her grandfather died peacefully, surrounded by his family.