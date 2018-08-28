Community mourns the loss of town and dictrict councillor Ezra Leverett

Former town and district councillor, Ezra Leverett has passed away aged 72. Picture: Contributed by the Leverett family Archant

The Halesworth community are mourning the loss of former town and district councillor, Ezra Leverett who “believed strongly in the right of people”.

Mr Leverett, who passed away aged 72, was described as a loving husband, father and grandfrather by his wife Sandra Leverett.

During his lifetime, Mr Leverett forged alliances and friendships as the chairman of the Halesworth and Blyth Valley Partnership, he cofounded Norwich Road Rangers football team and was a secretary of the Halesworth Community Sport and Leisure.

He was a Labour parliamentary candidate for Waveney in 1992 and a trustee at New Cut Arts.

Mrs Leverett said: “Ezra was a true inspiration and will be a huge loss to, not only his family, but to the community of Halesworth which he served faithfully and diligently.”

The church service will be at St. Mary’s Church, Halesworth on Monday, February 11th at 1pm and donations have been asked for The Cut and Halesworth Community Sport and Leisure.