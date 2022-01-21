Horse-drawn hearse and piper lead funeral procession for former mayor
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Hundreds gathered to pay their last respects to a much-loved showman and former mayor of the seaside town he loved.
Fred Pooley passed away at the age of 74 at his home in Hunstanton on Christmas Eve.
He was carried by horse-drawn hearse on his final journey to Mintlyn Crematorium, near King's Lynn, where hundreds had gathered to mourn him.
A piper's lament filled the air as the hearse pulled in, drawn by two black horses. After the service, a wake was held at Knights Hill.
Mr Pooley was a member of the Showman's Guild of Great Britain (Midland Section).
He was the well-known owner of rides at the town's fairground, including a set of gallopers built by Savages of King's Lynn, in 1886 and the ghost train.
Born and raised in Hunstanton, Mr Pooley moved away from the town in 1951 with his mother Hilda.
When tragedy came to the town in the 1953 floods, Mr Pooley lost four members of his family.
His aunt Phyllis and her daughters Patricia, Jennifer and Susan were among the 31 who perished in the South Beach area of Hunstanton when the sea broke through the town's defences on the night of January 31, 1953.
Their names are recorded on the memorial in the Esplanade Gardens.
After marrying Bessie-Lynne Cook in 1974 Mr Pooley returned to Hunstanton where he made his home and built his fairground ride business.
He was an active member of Hunstanton Town Council for several years and in May 2002 was elected chairman of the council and mayor of Hunstanton.
Paying tribute, the council said it was "a position he took great pride in, excelled in and was proud to be acknowledged as part of the community".
It said he was "a larger than life person".
Mr Pooley leaves his widow, two children, a son in law, daughter in law and three grandchildren.