News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Obituaries

Family tribute a year-on from carpenter's cancer death

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 6:12 AM April 28, 2022
Fred Lucas (right) died aged 81 after being diagnosed with mesothelioma cancer last year

Vintage motorbike enthusiast: Fred Lucas (right) died aged 81 after being diagnosed with mesothelioma cancer last year - Credit: SUPPLIED

The family of a carpenter who died after being exposed to asbestos has paid tribute to him a year after his death. 

Fred Lucas, of King’s Lynn, was diagnosed with mesothelioma last year. A form of cancer of the lining of the lung, it is commonly linked with exposure to asbestos materials. 

The 81-year-old died just two months after receiving the devastating news. 

His wife, Wendy Lucas, 77, said: “Fred was a wonderful husband who was never happier than when spending time with his family or enjoying his hobbies of beekeeping and vintage motorbikes. 

“Losing Fred was incredibly difficult and the entire family still misses him so much.” 

A-dad-of-two and grandfather, Mr Lucas left school in the mid-1950s. 

Soon after, he took up a carpentry apprenticeship with Walter Lawrence & Son cutting sheeting for use in housing projects. He returned to the company after completing his National Service in the early 1960s. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Take a look inside Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre
  2. 2 A47 closed near Norwich due to police incident
  3. 3 Dog taken to vets to be put to sleep is looking for new home
  1. 4 9 things to do in Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend
  2. 5 Multiple emergency services attend city centre incident
  3. 6 Police remain at scene of ongoing incident for over 24 hours
  4. 7 Drug dealer who made more than £230,000 to pay back just £4,600
  5. 8 New McDonald's restaurant could create 120 jobs if given go-ahead
  6. 9 'It's disgraceful' - Vandals trash toilets for fifth time since £23k refurb
  7. 10 American military aircraft has in-flight emergency off coast

He then went on to be a carpenter for Laughton & Fuller, John Laing, WM Sindall, and RG Carter and worked on domestic housing estates on the construction of new builds between 1963 and 1966.  

He subsequently moved to the Bernard Matthews site at Great Witchingham, where he worked in maintenance carpentry on farm buildings. 

Mr Lucas became unwell in early 2021 and tests and scans revealed that he had fluid on the lung. He was diagnosed with mesothelioma in February 2021 and his condition deteriorated rapidly. He died on April 18, 2021.    

In a quest for answers in his memory, Mrs Lucas added: “It’s about a year now since Fred died but time has stood still for our family.  

“We still have so many unanswered questions as to how Fred contracted mesothelioma. Before his diagnosis, we hadn’t heard of it but we now know how terrible a disease it is."

The family’s tribute to Mr Lucas marks Workers' Memorial Day which takes place on April 28 every year. 

  • To pay tribute to a loved one, email norfolktributes@archant.co.uk
  • To read more obituaries and tributes join the Facebook group Norfolk's Loved & Lost.
  • Mr Lucas’s death is now the subject of a legal case, with lawyers trying to locate previous colleagues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Natalia Rushworth-White at Irwin Mitchell on 01223 791810 or email natalia.rushworthwhite@irwinmitchell.com
Obituary
Norfolk
King's Lynn News
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Burnham Market

Cost of Living

How cost of living squeeze is felt in Norfolk's most exclusive village

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Ruth Davies was a victim of abuse on the train for having noisy children

Opinion

OPINION: Train abuse aimed at me as a parent showed a huge lack of class

Ruth Davies

Logo Icon
Wherry Hotel

New owners take over Wherry Hotel and Castle Carvery restaurants

Derin Clark

person
Rocky Fletcher (right) pictured with his mum Keeley and two brothers

Mother's frustration as son, 12, kept away from classroom since November

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon