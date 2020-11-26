Tributes to 'fiery politician' and ex-Lord Mayor of Norwich

Published: 6:30 AM November 26, 2020

Roy Durrant when he was Lord Mayor of Norwich in 1993-94. - Credit: Supplied by the Durrant family

Tributes have been paid to a hard-working former Lord Mayor of Norwich who was described as a "fiery politician".

Roy Durrant, 89, from Leas Court, Norwich, who was born and bred in the city, was given the mayoral chain from 1993-94.

He was also elected as Labour councillor on Norwich City Council for the Town Close ward in 1967.

Mr Durrant, who was passionate about animals and gardening, stood on the city council for the Labour Party until 1994 for various wards including Lakenham and Wessex where he got his biggest win, according to his wife Joyce, whom he married in 1982.

She said: "He took the role of mayor as a great honour. He threw himself into it wholeheartedly.

"He gave his all to his work. He was a fiery politician. He was a tremendous personality and did tremendous speeches."

Roy Durrant aged 18 after joining the naval fleet air am in 1949. - Credit: Supplied by the Durrant family

At a meeting of Norwich City Council, Keith Driver, current city councillor for the Lakenham ward, said: "He was a councillor with my father and I remember when sitting in the chamber every time one of them would speak everybody would call them the Lakenham trouble-makers.

"I knew him since I was six years old and called him a friend all my life. We kept in touch and I last saw him around six months ago.

"He loved Norwich City Football Club and I am glad he lived long enough to see them go back to the top of the Football League again at the weekend."

As a teenager he spent eight years in the Navy where he rose to the rank of petty officer.

After two years with Norfolk Police he became a postman, which included rounds across the city, and was promoted to survey officer for the organisation.

Roy Durrant leading the postal workers march up Rose Lane, Norwich, during a seven day postal strike in 1971. - Credit: Supplied by the Durrant family

During his long career with the Post Office he led the local strike in 1971.

Later in life Mr Durrant, who had four children through his first marriage, volunteered as a driver for the RSPCA picking up animals across the county.

Roy Durrant on board HMS Indomitable at Gibralter. - Credit: Supplied by the Durrant family

He died on November 22 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after a period of ill health.



