Grieving family raise funds in memory of much-loved wife and mum

A grieving family are raising funds for the hospital unit which cared for a much-loved wife and mother as she battled cancer.

Cheryl Reed passed away at her home on the Sandringham Estate in west Norfolk on February 19.

Treatment had kept her breast cancer at bay for more than three years before doctors at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn found it was spreading.

"We'd lived with it for years," said her husband Carl, 52. "But the last six months have been the worst.

"We found out the chemo hadn't worked, it was on her liver."

Mr Reed said his wife never gave up despite the grim diagnosis.

"She always tried," he said. "On her birthday, on February 3, we had the family round, we had a Chinese meal. She said she didn't want to spoil it for anyone."

Mr Reed, who worked as a musician before becoming a full-time carer for his wife, said she doted on their two daughters Emily, 19 and Hannah, 18.

"They can't see why," he added. "They can't see why it had to be their mum, the kids were her life."

Mr Reed, then a 21-year-old potato packer, met his 18-year-old future partner via a workmate. Their first date was a trip to Lynn Mart in February 1991, followed by a drink in The Globe.

Mrs Reed's family are raising funds for the Macmillan Unit at the QEH in her memory via an online GoFundMe page. They hope some of the money will help to fund a memorial.

"What they do is unbelievable," said Mr Reed. "Sometimes, we'd be there 10 or 12 hours. From the minute we walked in, it was all smiles, how are you, how are the girls, have a cup of tea - nothing was too much trouble."

Mrs Reed's funeral is at Mintlyn Crematorium, on March 9.

Her family's GoFundMe page can be accessed via https://tinyurl.com/n8fynj8u. So far, it has raised almost £1,800 towards its £2,500 target.

Are you raising funds in memory of a loved one? Email newsdesk@archant.co.uk to share your story.