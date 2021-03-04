'Everyone stopped for a chin-wag' - Family's tribute to popular Jean
The family of a popular and well-known Watton resident, who has died aged 80, has paid tribute to her.
Doris Jean Hornsby, of Kittell Close, off Cadman Way, died on February 27.
Known by everyone as Jean, Mrs Hornsby was born in Norfolk on February 19, 1941, and raised in Coltishall, north Norfolk.
She had previously lived in Wymondham, but moved to Watton after marrying her second husband, Rodney Hornsby, 22 years ago. Mr Hornsby died in 2009.
Her first husband, Victor Murrell, also passed away in 1985.
The mother of seven children, five boys and two girls, she spent her youth working in a shoe factory. Later, she went on to work as a carer.
She was very fond of animals, including pets Guinness, her Jack Russell dog, and cats Rusty and Sooty.
Her family described her as “generous and caring”.
They said: “She had a good heart and was also there for other people if they needed her.
“She always used to walk her dog, Guinness, about the town and everyone knew her in Watton.
“You couldn’t go for a walk down the street without someone stopping her to say hello or to have a good chin-wag.”
Mrs Hornsby died peacefully at home. As well as her remaining children, she leaves behind grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
- To view all our obituaries and tributes join the Facebook group Norfolk's Loved & Lost.