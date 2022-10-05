A mother has paid tribute to her “dearest son” after he died when his van rolled into Norfolk field.

Samuel Larwood, 29, was driving a VW Transporter van which crashed off the A146 at Framingham Pigot, near the junction with Fox Lane, at about 10pm on September 18.

An inquest was opened on Wednesday at the Coroner’s Court in the city, after which his family issued a tribute to him.

They said his death would leave "a huge hole in many people's hearts".

His mother, Michelle Larwood, said: “Our dearest son, Sam, loved life and enjoyed spending time with others, he had time for everyone and people loved spending time with him.

“Although he was very sociable Sam also enjoyed quiet weekends away. He would often book a cottage and enjoy long walks in the countryside.

“Sam was his happiest at work, where he worked with his dad. He loved problem solving and could turn his hand to anything from building, plumbing and plastering to name a few of his skills.

“His death has left a huge hole in many people’s hearts, but he will live on in all the special memories we have of him.”

Mr Larwood was the sole occupant of the van and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the crash or the manner of driving of the vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101 quoting CAD 393 of 18 September 2022.