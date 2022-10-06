The cousin of a 49-year-old man from Cromer has described the family’s "complete shock" following the death of a "lovely man".

It comes after an inquest held at the Coroner’s Court in Norwich into the circumstances surrounding Scott Kemp’s passing earlier this year.

Scott Nigel George Kemp was born on April 12, 1973, in Leicester, Leicestershire, and died on June 1 after an incident on May 27 at his flat at Cabbell Road.

The 49-year-old had called the police after believing someone was trying to break into his home.

On arrival, the police could not find any evidence of forced entry but called for medical assistance from the East of England Ambulance Service after becoming concerned.

In a statement by senior paramedic, Simon O’Hare, which was read out in court, he initially thought Mr Kemp may be suffering from sepsis as he was confused and disorientated.

After an assessment, he was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by blue lights but began having a seizure, lasting more than five minutes. At this point, Mr Kemp went into cardiac arrest but was successfully brought back following CPR.

On arrival at the hospital at around 6am on May 28, he was assessed by consultants, who described him as “unstable”. A post-mortem revealed there was no evidence of drug or alcohol usage prior to his death.

Mr Kemp never regained consciousness. With his family’s consent, life support was withdrawn and he died on June 1.

Following his father’s death five years ago, Mr Kemp experienced severe anxiety but underwent a course of treatment with the Wellbeing Service and was discharged in May 2020.

In her statement, Mr Kemp’s cousin, Claire Manger, who attended coroner’s court, said: “Scott was a lovely man, kind, fun with a great sense of humour.

“He was a massive Manchester United fan for all of his life.

“He loved Cromer and doing his daily walks along the pier.

“He loved his family ... and his death was a real shock to us all.”

Giving a short form narrative verdict at the inquest on Wednesday, October 5, the assistant coroner Christopher Leach concluded that Mr Kemp died from multiple organ failure following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest with anxiety and depression.