'Devastated' family pays tribute to much-loved biker after crash

David Sinar taking part in a charity cycle at the Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival in 2017. - Credit: Steve Adams

Tributes have been paid to a devoted family man and keen biker after he died in a crash.

David Sinar, 64, from North Walsham, died on September 15 following the crash on the A11 near Thetford.

David Sinar, left, and his son Ben. - Credit: Supplied by the family

A statement from his family said: "We are devastated following David’s death.

"He touched the lives of so many people and leaves behind a loving wife, 16-year-old son, a 95-year-old mother, a brother and sister, nephews and nieces, who are all devastated by his passing and will never get over the fact he has been taken from us."

David Sinar with a certificate for his 'virtual' ride undertaken on a stationary bike during the pandemic. He cycled 800 miles, the distance from Colditz in Germany to West Bromwich. - Credit: Supplied by the family

In his early career, Mr Sinar worked as a vehicle inspector - a job which took him across the country.

He then became a parts delivery driver for a dealership in Norwich and had many years driving experience.

David Sinar on a Vespa scooter. - Credit: Supplied by the family

Mr Sinar had only recently semi-retired so he could spend more time with his elderly mother, and enjoy one of his many hobbies - riding his motorbikes.

His family said he was a "very competent" motorcyclist and dedicated pedal cyclist.

Over the years he owned everything from Harley-Davidsons and Royal Enfields right down to scooters.

File photo from 2014 of former Liverpool Footbal Club footballer Steve Staunton with Dave Sinar, and his son Ben, then nine, on a charity bike ride. - Credit: BENEDICT WILKINS

“He was also a very keen cyclist and had ridden a bike since he was a young schoolboy, even riding for Great Britain in his younger years," his family said.

"He spent many years riding for the Beacon Road Cycle Club and MI Racing in the Midlands winning numerous medals in his road racing days."

In 1985, Mr Sinar set a land speed record while riding a kind of tandem bicycle called the Dark Horse with fellow cyclist, Trevor Bull. He was also British road cycling champion.

File photo of David Sinar, his wife Joanna and son Ben, from 2011, while they were preparing for a charity cycle from John O'Groats to Land's End.

As a teenager, Mr Sinar had the chance to become a professional cyclist, however, he lost his father to motor neurone disease when he was 17 and so he was unable to take the opportunity.

His family said: "David was dealt another blow in 2011 when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"Following a major operation in May 2011, David got back in the saddle to take part in a challenging ride from John O’Groats to Land's End in August and helped to raise thousands of pounds for Macmillan with a fantastic gentleman called Dave Heeley, commonly known as Blind Dave, and his team."

This was followed by a further challenge: riding seven coasts in seven days in 2014, again with Blind Dave and one of his best riding buddies, Mike Hopkins. They raised thousands of pounds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Further challenges included 'roller rides' on stationary bicycles, including cycling 200 miles in eight hours at the Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. For this cycle Mr Sinar raised money for Prostate Cancer UK, the air ambulance and Priscilla Bacon Lodge.

His family said: "People came to this event each year from miles away just to chat with Dave."

Mr Sinar and others had been planning to cycle from Colditz in Germany back to the UK next April - it will now become a memorial ride in his name.

This cycle - another fundraiser - was originally going to take place earlier, but was delayed due to the pandemic. So Mr Sinar completed the 800-mile stretch for charity anyway - albeit on a stationary bike, while self-isolating in his car port.

His family said: “David touched so many lives and shared his knowledge of cycling with so many people.

"Apart from his family, he lived and breathed for his bike, even mentoring his wife and introducing her to his life of cycling.

"She is now left without her riding companion and her best friend."

Mr Sinar's family said they wanted to thank everyone who was involved in trying to save his life following the collision.

His funeral is taking place at Cromer Crematorium on October 11 at 1pm.

The family has requested no flowers, but donations are welcome to a charity that will help a young cyclist, the details of which are still to be confirmed.

Donations can be sent to Murrell Cork Funeral Directors, Mundesley Road, North Walsham, NR28 0DB.

Police are still investigating the crash, which involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a Lambretta scooter.







