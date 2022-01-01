D-Day veteran dubbed 'Mr Never Surrender' dies, aged 97
Lovingly nicknamed 'Mr Never Surrender', one of the last surviving D-Day heroes who frequently returned to the beaches of Normandy with veterans from the region, has died aged 97.
Veteran Alan King served as a member of the East Riding Yeomanry, assigned as a radio operator to a Sherman tank crew, and battled his way across France, Holland and Germany.
After landing on D-Day, several hours ahead of his regiment, he went on to take part in some of the most intense and harrowing battles of the Second World War.
In recent years he became a leading member of the Norwich and District Normandy Veterans Association, joining a dwindling band of those who fought returning with their families to the beaches to pay tribute to fallen comrades.
"We weren't heroes, we were just boys. We were terrified. But you had your crew and your regiment and that's what you cared about,” he said when his wartime memories were highlighted by the Royal Mint in 2019 to mark the the launch of a £2 coin to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
“Since our life expectancy after landing was just one hour, we kept each other going,” he added.
“After I got back, for the first 40 years I didn't think about it. Didn't want to. But it's important that people know about it. People now have no idea what we went through."
Mr King died on Thursday after a short illness at his home in Thornham Magna, near Eye, close to the Norfolk- Suffolk border.
He was a father-of-three with seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
His daughter Joyce Cooper said her father had become known as 'Mr Never Surrender', both due to his grand old age and his love of impersonating Sir Winston Churchill.
“He was so much loved and is so missed by his family,” she said.
“He had a unique sense of humour and was known as a wonderful Churchill impersonator. He kept us all amused on veteran trips. Rest in peace dear dad, forever missed.”
Mr King had completed underwater training at Fritton Lake in Norfolk and in Dunwich in Suffolk before the Normandy landings on June 6, 1944, an operation that took three years of meticulous planning by the Allied forces.
In all, there were 6,939 vessels involved in D-Day: 1,213 warships, 4,126 landing craft, 736 ancillary craft and 864 merchant vessels gathered south of the Isle of Wight in preparation for landings at five Normandy beaches along 50 miles of the coast, at Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword.
Mr King was part of the initial assault on Sword Beach just after 7am.
“The sea was wild on D-Day, we were deployed in numerous attacks aimed at containing German Panzer units,” he recalled in 2016, as he stood on the same beach where he had landed 72 years before.
“We moved on to the area around Cambes-en Plein and that was the first time we faced up to the enemy.
“That's when we grew up. Kill, or be killed. Somebody once said to me: 'How do you remember so much?' When you're sent to meet your maker, you don't forget the journey.”
In 2016 Mr King was also reunited with a Dutch woman whose life he had saved during a fierce battle when she was just four years old.
He was hugged by Toos Kockan, 76, at her home in the southern Netherlands after he attended the 72nd anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem.
He had raised the alarm to stop a tank reversing over the girl and her mother as they dodged shellfire between the Allies and German Panzers.
After he left the army in 1947, Mr King became an engineer.
He was awarded France's highest honour, the Légion d'Honneur, in May 2016 for helping to liberate the country from Nazi rule.
EDP columnist Stacia Briggs, who travelled to Normandy from 2014 to 2019 with Mr King and fellow veterans, and who last saw him a few weeks ago, said: “Alan was a remarkable man, a quiet hero and a wonderful person to spend time with, full of stories and fun, and hugely generous with his time.
“My colleague Denise Bradley and I are so honoured and privileged that we got to spend so much time with Alan in Norfolk and in Normandy, and we will carry those memories in our hearts forever.”
Denise, a photographer for the EDP, added: "Alan looked for years trying to find the place in Normandy by a villa where he had spent several days in a ditch after the vehicle he and comrades were in was badly damaged. The enemy soldiers were surrounding them without knowing they were there. They had to lie low and quiet for a few days.
"When he found the place it was a moment where you saw the fortitude of these Normandy veterans, and how much of their heart and soul was affected by the things they had seen and taken part in. Each veteran left behind great friends and colleagues and Alan had to return each year to honour those he had stood beside and who were lost. A great gentleman."
Sea of death
Mr King's recollections of the events of June 6, 1944 are among the most vivid ever described. This was his account, told in 2017.
"When we arrived and saw the beach it was covered in smoke and flame, there were fires burning everywhere. The RAF had been bombing the beach. We thought 'oh no, we've got to land in all that!' but we were all so seasick we were just glad to get off the ship.
"It was still early, just beginning to get light. We were about a mile offshore. They brought the raft round to the front of the ship and dropped the ramp from the ship onto the raft and drove the lorry on first then two tanks either side of it, my tank was one of those. We started to move towards the beach; the German light guns opened fire.
"The lorry was hit; bullets were bouncing off the tanks. The fitter's lorry, full of tools and equipment to repair the tanks, caught fire, the crew jumped off to shelter and the tank behind the lorry had to push it off the raft as it would have taken us all out if it had exploded. When the tide went out the next day the fitters were able to salvage their kit from the lorry.
"On the way in the HMS Warspite opened fire, a full broadside. The noise can't be described. That was the signal to start. A small boat full of infantrymen alongside us was hit by German shellfire, it sank and the soldiers were thrown into the sea.
"Some were already dead, some were injured, they were floundering and trying to save themselves but the ship behind went right over them. The propellers cut them to pieces. There were heads, bodies, legs in the sea, it was a terrible sight. I've never been in the sea since.
"We hit the beach near what they call Canada House. The beach master was shouting orders to fire but we couldn't, none of us could. We blundered up the beach and found our way into a depression in the sand under a hail of bullets.
"Four tanks had landed, the wireless operators were trying to get in touch with the regiment, we couldn't reach them because the rest of our regiment hadn't landed. All that I could here on the radio was a lot of bad language!
"There were English troops all round us but none of us were in the positions we were supposed to be in so none us knew what we were supposed to do."