Published: 5:30 AM July 3, 2021

Freya Prigmore, left, performs at Reepham Primary School at a poignant tribute event for her mother, Chloe, who died aged 42. - Credit: Teele Photography/Prigmore family

The 13-year-old daughter of a much-loved local teacher led a community in a poignant and heart-warming tribute to her mother, who died aged 42.

Chloë Prigmore, a teaching assistant at Reepham Primary School and Triple Threat Stage School, died earlier this year following a short diagnosis of a rare form of lung cancer.

Mrs Prigmore has been described by those closest to her as “a truly special lady”.

Chloe Prigmore, 42, who died from a rare form of lung cancer. - Credit: Prigmore family

In a moving memorial concert, held at her former place of work on June 26, her 13-year-old daughter Freya was joined by a number of musicians for loved ones to remember her. The Sunflower Extravaganza was named after her love of the bright yellow flower.

Emily Woodward, founder and principal of Triple Threat and a close family friend, said: “For over four hours, we held a total of 26 performances from school pupils and stage school students.

Freya Prigmore performing with Emily Woodward at the Chloë Prigmore Sunflower Extravaganza - Credit: TEELE PHOTOGRAPHY

“Around 400 to 500 people attended to show their respects to Chloë and to support her wonderful husband James and their insanely beautiful and talented daughter Freya.

“Our beautiful friend and teacher would have absolutely loved the performances and would have been blown away with all the love and support shown to her and her family.

“The whole thing was amazing.”

Freya Prigmore performing at the Chloë Prigmore Sunflower Extravaganza with Ash Soan - Credit: TEELE PHOTOGRAPHY

Freya Prigmore performing at the Chloë Prigmore Sunflower Extravaganza performing with a class band - Credit: TEELE PHOTOGRAPHY

Freya performed a song for her musical-loving mum with the well-known musician Ash Soan on guitar. She also formed a band with him and her class friends to sing Wings and Fix You.

Ahead of the event, she described her mum as “one of the most supportive people you could meet”.

There were also performances on the day from Triple Threat pupils, who opened the show with Fight Song and Flashlight, soloists from Threshold Theatre Company, Echo Theatre Company, Sound Ideas Theatre Group, as well as solo performances by Mrs Woodward herself and her husband, Ben.

Ben Woodward, close family friend and vice-principal at Triple Threat, at the Chloë Prigmore Sunflower Extravaganza - Credit: SUPPLIED

Mrs Woodward added: “Chloë was everyone’s go-to woman for everything. Not only was she a superb teacher, but amazing to work alongside too. Her passion for theatre and her commitment to children’s learning is something that all of us have learnt from.

“Chloe was without a doubt the kindest, most loving, most gentle and genuine soul and we feel blessed to have had her in our lives.

"She was always there for a hug, a listening ear, a word of wisdom, and was just the best company - one of the world’s treasures.

“She was a totally inspiring and compassionate person who always went above and beyond for everyone she knew. We will miss her every day.”

Freya Prigmore performing at the Chloë Prigmore Sunflower Extravaganza performing with pupils and Emily Woodward - Credit: TEELE PHOTOGRAPHY

As a fitting tribute to Mrs Prigmore, a wooden stage was erected on the grounds of Reepham Primary last month.

A team from MJS Projects designed and constructed the stage, while the materials and services were sponsored by many local companies.

Mrs Woodward added: “The school has also created an amazing sunflower garden in Chloë’s memory - a place to sit and remember her for the children at school, teachers, and also Chloë’s family who have access to the garden whenever they want or need it.”

Staff at Reepham Primary shared a message of thanks via the school’s Facebook page. It read: “Thank you to everyone who came to the Sunflower Extravaganza and for helping to make it such a fantastic event.”

Freya Prigmore performing at the Chloë Prigmore Sunflower Extravaganza performing with a class friend - Credit: TEELE PHOTOGRAPHY

Mrs Prigmore, of Reepham, died on March 20. On April 8, the day of her funeral, hundreds of drawings of sunflowers lined the railings in front of Reepham Primary – a theme which continued for the recent event which saw dozens more sunflower paintings and artwork pinned to the stage.

As well as Reepham, she also worked in Aylsham, Fakenham, and Hellesdon near Norwich, with Triple Threat.

The Chloë Prigmore Sunflower Extravaganza was a covid compliant event and put on with permission from the local council.

Crowds at Chloë Prigmore Sunflower Extravaganza - Credit: TEELE PHOTOGRAPHY