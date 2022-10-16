Children and babies remembered with special memorial event

The Duchess of Cambridge is a patron of Each and visited The Nook hospice in Norfolk in 2019 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Bereaved families came together to reflect and remember their children and babies during a series of poignant memory days.

The special services were organised by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each) and took place at The Nook, near Norwich – as well as Ipswich and Milton, near Cambridge.

Parents, grandparents and siblings attended and it was the first time the event had been possible for nearly three years, due to Covid restrictions.

Children and babies were remembered and everyone was given the chance to light candles in memory of their loved one.

Families had the chance to bring special buttons and contribute to memory button trees - Credit: Each

Each chaplain Alex South said: “These were very special events for our families and it was good to have everyone together in person again.

“One family described the day as ‘incredible’ and another said it was a relief to be back with others again, saying they looked around and realised they weren’t alone.”

Each's Royal Patron is HRH the Princess of Wales.