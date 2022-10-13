Calls for addiction support after death of detectorist who 'loved life'

The mother of a man who died after his addictions finally consumed him has called for more support for people battling their drug demons.

Andrew Davidson loved life, adored his pet dog Ash and was a keen metal detector, a hobby he shared with his beloved mother.

But, for years, he fought for years to overcome a cocaine addiction which plagued him throughout his adult life.

After attending rehab, he managed to get and stay clean for the best part of two years - but after suffering a number of relapses, died of cocaine and methadone toxicity in his home in Hercules Road, Hellesdon.

An inquest into his death concluded that he had died a drug-related death, having been found unresponsive on March 20 this year. He was 38.

Outside the court, his mother, Susan Davidson, called for better support to be given to people in similar positions to her son.

Mrs Davidson said: "There really isn't enough help out there for people fighting addiction.

"Often they are just given a leaflet by their doctor and told to sort themselves out, but unless you're able to physically pay for it, the care isn't out there."

During the hearing, Mrs Davidson paid tribute to her son, who she described as "very funny and had a love for life".

She said: "From a young age, he never really had a lot of self-confidence and took recreational drugs to stay in which the crowd.

"Anybody who met him though would see he had no reason to lack confidence, he was a very funny, likeable person with a real love for life."

For years, Mr Davidson fought the cocaine addiction, but the court heard he was desperate to overcome these troubles and was still able to hold up a steady job as a gas engineer.

The court heard that in 2019 he attended a rehabilitation clinic in Bedfordshire and came out of the other side clean - even giving up alcohol and cigarettes as well.

But in 2021, he suffered a number of relapses and found himself using cocaine again.

Then, on March 20, his mother found him unresponsive in his bed after going to collect him for a metal-detecting trip - finding his alarm sounding, dog barking and detection equipment laid out ready for the outing.