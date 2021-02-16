News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Your chance to pay tribute to those lost to Covid

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 12:12 PM February 16, 2021   
A rainbow tribute to NHS workers battling coronavirus has appeared on The Green at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News are inviting families and friends to remember their loved ones who died during the Covid pandemic. 

More than 1,700 people in Norfolk have died after contracting the virus since it first hit the country earlier last year. This is the latest government figure for deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Behind each number is a life taken too soon, and a broken family or relationship left behind. 

It has been almost a year since Nelson's county lost its first coronavirus patient, and to commemorate that date, we will be running tributes to the people of Norfolk, Waveney, and north Suffolk who have lost their lives to the virus.  

This includes grandparents and children, spouses and siblings, and healthcare heroes and frontline staff who have given their lives protecting others from the potentially deadly virus. 

To submit your own tribute, please follow the instructions included via this Google Form.

