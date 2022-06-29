Commemorative bench installed in honour of community stalwart

Julian Gillett, from Wymondham, died in 2020 and was actively involved in local community events - Credit: Tony Vale

A commemorate bench dedicated to a town's community stalwart has been installed at a place where he is fondly remembered.

Julian Gillett, from Wymondham, died in August 2020 and was well known for his many involvements in the local community life.

He was an active committee member of Wymondham Music Festival and was often seen stewarding its Jazz Picnic at Becketswell, near Wymondham Abbey.

Mr Gillett was respected for his "attention to detail and his determination to get things done".

Scenes of previous jazz festival at Wymondham - Credit: Archant

Following his death, his community rallied to fund and install a bench overlooking the River Tiffey in his memory.

Donations were made by the Music Festival, Wymondham Photographic Society and Wymondham u3a.

The bench, with an engraved plaque reading 'Julian Gillett. Step up and make it happen. 1942-2020', now sits near to the river path at the town-side entrance to Becketswell.

Daphne Gillett on the commemorative bench installed in honour of her husband - Credit: Tony Vale

The project to see it installed was coordinated by the Wymondham Town Team with help from Wymondham Town Council.

Mr Gillett's widow, Daphne, said that the family were grateful her husband's efforts have been recognised in this way.

This year's Jazz Picnic will take place on Saturday, July 2 from 6pm to 9pm.