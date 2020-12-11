When Cinderella Barbara Windsor wowed Norfolk crowds

Published: 12:08 PM December 11, 2020

Dame Barbara Windsor opening the new Post Office in Castle Mall, 1996. - Credit: Archant Library

Millions of people have been saddened by the death of "national treasure" Dame Barbara Windsor.

The EastEnders star's death at the age of 83 also triggered memories of her visits to and starring roles in Norwich and Norfolk.

Best known for her roles in the Carry-On films and for her 15 years in EastEnders as Peggy Mitchell, Norfolk had the joy of welcoming her to our county on a few occasions.

Our pictures show Dame Barbara starring as the lead in Cinderella, in Norwich Theatre Royal's pantomime production, in 1970.

Dame Barbara Windsor at Norwich Theatre Royal, 1970. - Credit: Archant Library

Dame Barbara Windsor in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Archant Library

Dame Barbara Windsor in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Archant Library

She made a star appearance when she presented the bingo jackpot prize to winner Margaret Daubney at Wisbech.

During another public appearance, her spirit was shown in Norwich when she was caught laughing as a fire alarm sounded in Castle Mall whilst she cut the ribbon to open the new Post Office in 1996.

Paul Diggens, former media and PR chief of the Post Office, said: “The post office opening coincided with the launch of the Cinema Stamps and of course Barbara was a great part of cinema – she was so delightful to meet and arrange the official opening of the post office."

Dame Barbara Windsor opening the new Post Office in Castle Mall, 1996. - Credit: Archant Library

Dame Barbara Windsor opens the new Castle Mall Post Office in Norwich, in April in 1996. - Credit: Supplied by Paul Diggens

Dame Barbara Windsor presents bingo jackpot winner Margeret Daubney of Sutton Bridge with her prize at Wisbech. - Credit: Archant Library

Dame Barbara Windsor. - Credit: Archant Library



