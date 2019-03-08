Search

Who's crying their heart out now, Noel Gallagher?

PUBLISHED: 10:01 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 15 September 2019

Noel Gallagher dedicated

Noel Gallagher dedicated "Stop Crying Your Heart Out" to Norwich city fans. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Blanc Creative 2019

Popstar Noel Gallagher might want to eat his words after Norwich City's stunning victory.

The former Oasis star teased Canaries fans at Sunday Sessions at Earlham Park on May 26 this year when he suggested the team would be relegated.

Performing as Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, the 52-year-old dedicated a song to city supporters and said: "This is for when you get relegated next year."

The Manchester-born star then performed Oasis's hit song Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

Noel Gallaghe performing at the Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019 with a spectacular set. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerNoel Gallaghe performing at the Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019 with a spectacular set. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

But after Norwich City's triumphant game last night at Carrow Road the singer might want to rethink his statement.

Defying the odds, Norwich City defeated Man City in a Premier League game last night with a 3-2 win and ended Man City's 18-match unbeaten streak.

Next time Mr Gallagher should definitely - maybe - perform Supersonic instead.

