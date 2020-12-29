New parents express gratitude for 'lifeline' baby support course

Published: 7:12 PM December 29, 2020

A baby support course has been a welcome "lifeline" to new mums struggling during the pandemic.

Roma Malone, from Downham Market, launched the Nurturing Baby and Me postnatal course in Wimbotsham last month for mums with pre-crawling babies after hearing about feelings of isolation during lockdown and feeling many new parents were missing out on support.

The mum-of-two, who is a CalmFamily certified parenting consultant, said: "There is nothing quite like the connection you get from being in the same room as other parents going through the same things as you."

Mrs Malone's second baby, Ember-Rose, was born in November 2019 and the second-time mum said she wished there was similar help available at the start of the year.

She added: "The majority of her life now has been spent in and out of lockdowns.

"It's extremely isolating for mums and especially those with new babies.

"It makes me feel so happy that I have helped these mums feel empowered and nurtured as they learn how to transition into their new role as mum or from first-time to second-time mum, which I myself experienced and it can feel just as difficult as the first time round, if not harder."

Parents who took part in the course have praised it as being an invaluable local resource during this time.

First-time mum Amy said: “This course was my saviour. My only experience of anything baby related was behind a mask at a distance and on my own. It was tough, but I muddled through it."

Fellow mum Elizabeth said: “The course was invaluable to me and my baby.

"After isolating since March whilst pregnant, I was desperate to get out of the house and meet new mums to not only gain advice and information, but also to feel the support and reassurance that comes from being with new mums going through the same experiences at the same time."

Mrs Malone said going forward she hoped to run the course multiple times a year with plans for it to take place in new locations if there was interest.

The next course, which runs for six weeks, starts on Tuesday, January 26 at Wimbotsham Village Hall at 12.30pm to 2.15pm.

For more information and to find out costs visit the “Nurturing Baby & Me 6 Week Course” Facebook page.