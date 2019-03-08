Retired nurse braves shave for cancer
PUBLISHED: 11:20 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 02 October 2019
A retired nurse who has witnessed first hand the devastating impact of cancer has shaved her head to raise money for Macmillan Cancer support.
Jenny Hale had her head shaved to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Photo: Submitted
Jenny Hale, who lives on Salhouse Road, Little Plumstead, had her head shaved as part of a Macmillan Coffee Morning at Heathlands Community Centre and Social Club at Blofield Heath.
A retired nurse, Mrs Hale said she had witnessed many families touched by the disease, and that Macmillan Cancer Support was a charity close to her heart.She said: "I nursed a lot of people with cancer - some recovered but some didn't. Everyone is touched by cancer. I knew, from my career, that when people have chemotherapy and radiotherapy, what they go through is very traumatic for them."
The sponsored shave raised £1,000, taking the fundraiser total to £3,700.