Automatic number plate recognition to be installed at Diss station

New parking measures at Diss train station includes number plate recognition cameras. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

Parking payment changes are coming into force at Diss train station with the launch of cameras that recognise number plates and allow for swifter payment.

Greater Anglia and car park operator NCP is rolling out the technology to 20 rail station car parks in a bid to make parking simpler by removing the need for cash and introducing electronic payment methods including Google wallet and Apple Pay.

To date, Broxbourne, Cambridge and Ipswich station car parks have been upgraded and a further 17 stations, including Diss, will be completed before the end of the year.

The ticketless technology will allow parkers to pay online anytime up until midnight the day after their visit. Car park users can still also pay using Dash or text, by phone or at the pay machines.

If the drivers exit the car park or the short stay area within 20 minutes their stay will not be recorded and no parking charge made.

Blue badge holders will continue to park for free provided they register with NCP within 24 hours of leaving the car park either online at gaparking.co.uk/bluebadge or by calling 0345 0507080.

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia asset management director, said: “We know customers who drive to stations want to be able to park as quickly and easily as possible, which is why we’re committed to improving parking across the Greater Anglia network, making life a little easier for our customers.”

The upgrade is part of Greater Anglia’s wider plans to improve parking at its stations, investing £20 million in creating over 1,700 extra spaces over the next seven years. The first phase of improvements is to create more than 600 spaces including at Attleborough and Bury St Edmunds stations.

NCP’s contract manager Mark Kraft said: “We understand that for the majority of customers using these sites, parking is just a small part of their journey and we want to make this a seamless an experience as possible. This is why we are significantly expanding the methods of payments, giving customers the ability to pay for their parking in a way and at a time that is most convenient for them.”

What is ANPR?

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) is used widely throughout the transport and parking industries to allow the control and monitoring of traffic and customers for the purposes of charging, monitoring and enforcement. In simple terms a camera identifies a customer when they enter the car park and when they leave allowing the customer to pay by various options and ensuring it captures all customers entering and leaving the site. If the customer exits the car park or the short stay area within 20 minutes their stay will not be recorded and no parking charge made.

Payment options

Auto Pay accounts will be available, eliminating the need to visit the payments kiosks. Cash, card, Google wallet and Apple pay payment available at the kiosk located outside the station simply by selecting their registration on their return to the station. Post payment is available online - payment can be made anytime up until midnight the following day.