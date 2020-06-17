Norfolk hospitals reveal the number of people still being treated for coronavirus

The number of positive coronavirus cases has fallen to five or less at Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

It comes as nearly 800 people have been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for the virus, an increase of 66 from figures reported two weeks ago on May 30, to stand at 791.

As of Tuesday, the number of patients positive for the virus stood at three at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), four at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH), in Gorleston, and five at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), in King’s Lynn.

Frankie Swords, medical director for the QEH, said the real work was just beginning and urged people to carry on social distancing measures to ensure no more loved ones are lost.

Since the start of the pandemic, staff at the QEH have treated 445 people for coronavirus. Of those, 273 patients have been discharged and 152 people have died. In addition to the five coronavirus cases, a further 15 people who have had the virus remain in hospital.

Mrs Swords said; “In the last few weeks we have seen a real drop in the number of patients with suspected and confirmed COVID-19 and that is all down to the hard-work of our local communities making big sacrifices and adhering to the social distancing rules. However, the real work begins now, as we ease out of lockdown and start to return to a new normal. We all must continue to abide by the social distancing rules if we are to continue to see COVID-19 numbers drop, this is particularly important as we start to go out more. If we don’t carry on with social distancing we risk a second peak and more loved ones lost. We are asking all Norfolk residents to keep up the hard work so we can continue to keep everyone safe and reduce infection rates.”

Erika Denton, medical director for the NNUH, also said a fall in coronavirus deaths meant that the hospital will not get complacent.

She said: “Whilst this is very welcome news, we are not complacent whilst the virus is still circulating in the community. It is essential that people continue to follow social distancing guidance and maintain strict hand hygiene practices to help limit the spread of Covid-19. It is also essential that people self-isolate if they have symptoms and to get a test.”

At the NNUH, 288 people have been discharged following treatment for the virus. Three patients who are currently Covid-19 positive and another 16 who have had the virus are recovering in hospital.

Currently at the JPUH the hospital have four patients with coronavirus receiving treatment in the hospital and have discharged 230 patients.

