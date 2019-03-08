Firefighters tackle blaze near Norwich bus station

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Norwich city centre.

Four fire crews, ambulance and police are at the scene near the bus station. It is understood to have broken out in student accommodation.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were called to a quite serious building fire, in the kitchen area.

“We then extinguished the fire and searched the kitchen area of the building.

“There will be extensive damages to the building.”

He added that there were no injuries reported.