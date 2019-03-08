Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Firefighters tackle blaze near Norwich bus station

PUBLISHED: 16:06 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 18 March 2019

Firefighters at YMCA Norwich. Picture: Greta Levy

Firefighters at YMCA Norwich. Picture: Greta Levy

Greta Levy

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Norwich city centre.

Four fire crews, ambulance and police are at the scene near the bus station. It is understood to have broken out in student accommodation.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were called to a quite serious building fire, in the kitchen area.

“We then extinguished the fire and searched the kitchen area of the building.

“There will be extensive damages to the building.”

He added that there were no injuries reported.

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Is a new Travelodge coming to Norfolk?

Travelodge already has a number of hotels in East Anglia, like this site in Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Is a new Travelodge coming to Norfolk?

Travelodge already has a number of hotels in East Anglia, like this site in Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Woman, 54, charged with murdering her husband

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted

‘I am absolutely disgusted’ - Mother’s anger as vandals scrawl homophobic graffiti on play area

Sammy Bond was at the Beccles common park with her four-year-old daughter, Neave (pictured) when she noticed vandalism. Picture: Contributed by Sammy Bond

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Heartbroken owner’s warning as dog battles for life after adder bite

Ziggy the dog is in a serious condition after he was bit on the nose by an adder in Thetford Forest. PHOTO: Sandra Cutting
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists